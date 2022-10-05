Hatch Launches New Patient Coordination Services for Evolving Digital Healthcare Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatch is a healthcare technology company that has expanded into patient coordination by empowering healthcare organizations to get every patient in the right place, in real-time. Through deep EMR integrations and advanced algorithms, Hatch is able to match patients with the optimal provider while simultaneously helping healthcare organizations automate the referral process.

Hatch (PRNewswire)

"Hatch was born from the idea that bettering the patient experience and improving the healthcare system's bottom line does not need to be mutually exclusive, they can go hand in hand," said Hatch CEO, Gerry Andrady. "Each day, we see healthcare evolve, and the industry is being forced to evolve with it. Hatch's algorithms and EMR integration services meet that demand in real-time by routing patients to the right place, where they can receive the best care within our partner's network."

When the pandemic strained an already financially sensitive and labor-dependent healthcare system, getting patients to the next step of their care journey only grew more difficult. Like all evolving market spaces, it has presented new challenges the industry must urgently address:

Poor patient experiences

Patient leakage

Burdensome administrative overwhelm

Lack of system optimization

While most companies are focused on the digital front door, which remains important, Hatch is establishing the digital hallway. Efficiently and effectively ensuring patients stay connected, in-network and with the appropriate provider.

For more information on Hatch, please visit Hatchcare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hatch