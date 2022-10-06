AF Group Names Naveena Spitz as Managing Director of Integration

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group, a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated companies provide workers' compensation and other specialty insurance solutions across the U.S., is pleased to announce Naveena Spitz as managing director of Integration, where she will serve as a leader of acquisition integration.

Naveena Spitz (PRNewswire)

"We're so excited to welcome Naveena to the team," said Mitch Walsh, vice president of Business Transformation. "Her extensive insurance experience, combined with her ability to think strategically and act tactically, will enable us to most effectively integrate acquisitions and realize target outcomes."

Spitz will join the Integration Management Office and will focus on technology weighted functions such as Digital Experience, IT, and Data and Analytics. Spitz will work in collaboration with AF Group's leadership team to provide integration coordination across people, processes, technology and products to ensure alignment, execution and benefits realization.

Spitz, who is based in Texas, holds more than 15 years of insurance industry experience. She has broad expertise in data engineering and analytics to help drive business value through the engineering of efficient decision support and models at speed and scale. Prior to joining AF Group, Spitz served as assistant vice president for Data Engineering at Travelers and held various roles at Texas Mutual providing enterprise reporting, analytics and predictive modeling. Spitz earned a Business Administration degree in Management Information Systems and International Business from Baylor University.

AF Group previously announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement through its subsidiary Accident Fund Insurance Company of America to purchase AmeriTrust Group from Fosun. To learn more about AF Group, visit afgroup.com.

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

