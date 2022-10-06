Aria Care Partners Expands Skilled Nursing Facility Services with Three Strategic Acquisitions

Leading provider of integrated ancillary medical services acquires Mission Dental, PrevMed, and Perspective Vision Care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Care Partners, the leading provider of integrated ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities, recently announced it has acquired Mission Dental, PrevMed, and Perspective Vision Care (PVC). The acquisitions will allow Aria Care Partners to assist more residents and families to have the best access to dental, audiology, optometry, and podiatry care.

Mission Dental is an independent dental practice in Lafayette, Louisiana, focused on mobile care in nursing facilities. Mission has been Aria's partner in the market for years.

PrevMed was founded in 2005 to provide residents living in long-term care facilities with high-quality on-site dental care. Since then, PrevMed services have expanded to include audiology, optometry, and podiatry care across Florida, Indiana, Maryland, and Ohio.

Perspective Vision Care specializes in eye care for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and the long-term care community. PVC's service area includes Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

"Aria Care Partners understands the unique needs of communities and their patients and the importance of quality care and outcomes," says John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "We are focused on meeting market demand and continuing to provide best-in-class services to skilled nursing facilities and their residents."

Griscavage continued, "All three companies' values and level of service match Aria Care Partners. We are extremely pleased to join forces with these companies and together we will continue to enhance the quality of care provided to residents."

Each of these acquisitions is part of a larger strategic growth objective of Aria Care Partners to expand service areas and capabilities, and partner with more skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. Aria Care Partners collaborated with its partner HealthDrive, a Bain Capital Double Impact portfolio company, on the acquisition of PrevMed and PVC.

About Aria Care Partners

Aria Care Partners is the leading national provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 20 years of partnership in over 3,000 facilities, Aria understands the connection between dental, vision, and hearing services to resident well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life.

