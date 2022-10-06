Best Plastic Surgeon Florida

Florida's Best Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Alberico Sessa At Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida is one of the top destinations for plastic surgery in the United States. With good weather year-round, aesthetically inclined residents, and a high number of aging people, this creates the perfect environment for plastic surgery. However, due to this increased demand, the number of plastic surgeons in Florida is much higher than other states. If you want the best of the best, Dr. AlbericoSessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts is the best plastic surgeon in Florida.

Dr. Sessa specializes in plastic surgery of the face, breasts, and body. He is also one of the few surgeons who is experienced in and performs labiaplasty in Florida. Along with his versatile surgery offerings, Dr. Sessa focuses on minimizing scarring for his procedures. For example, his Smartlift mini facelift uses the smallest scar possible and hides it within the natural folds and creases of the face.

Additionally, Dr. Sessa uses a technique known as a nipple lift to avoid performing full breast lifts on patients who have mild breast sagging. The small incisions can also accommodate the placement of breast implants. This significantly reduces the traditional breast lift anchor incision. Thus, the incisions are fully hidden under a bikini and often not noticeable once healed.

Dr. Sessa's experience and skill make him one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in Florida. Performing a wide variety of plastic surgery procedures including breast augmentation , tummy tuck , BBL , and facelifts , his patients frequently leave good reviews such as one patient who says, "Dr. Sessa did an amazing job, I am very pleased with my decision. He has an excellent bedside manner, his clinic staff were very knowledgeable and helpful, and I couldn't be happier with my results."

About Sarasota Surgical Arts: Dr. Alberico Sessa is a triple board-certified surgeon and has over two decades of experience in the plastic surgery field. Along with his luxury plastic surgery services, Dr. Sessa and his team also offer non-surgical procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers, and chemical peels. You can find Dr. Sessa's Florida plastic practice at Sarasota Surgical Arts and follow Dr. Sessa on Instagram @drcosmeticsurg .

