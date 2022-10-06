Castellum permits M2 Asset Management AB to proceed with a sale of shares during the currently ongoing closed period

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO and board member Rutger Arnhult and M2 Asset Management AB ("M2") have submitted a written request to Castellum for the purpose of obtaining Castellum's permission to proceed with an immediate sale of shares in Castellum held by M2 concurrently with the ongoing closed period, which extends up until 20 October 2022 when Castellum announces its interim financial report for the period January - September 2022.

It is Castellum's assessment that the circumstances that have led to M2's need to sell the shares have been exceptional due to the extremely urgent, unforeseeable and compelling nature of the circumstances and that M2 has had no control of the occurrence of the circumstances. Castellum has, when examining whether the circumstances described in the written request are exceptional, taken into account that a sale of M2's shares in Castellum cannot be delayed but is the only possible means for M2 to satisfy the financial claims placed upon M2. Castellum has therefore, in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.12, resolved to permit Rutger Arnhult, through M2, to sell shares during the currently ongoing closed period.

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 06-10-2022 14:30 CET.

