Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Security & Risk 2022

The in-person and digital event will help security and risk leaders minimize risk in an increasingly chaotic threat landscape

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for Security & Risk 2022 being held in Washington, D.C., and digitally, November 8–9, 2022. According to Forrester, nearly a quarter of enterprise security decision-makers worldwide whose organizations experienced a breach of sensitive corporate data in the past 12 months say they are having greater difficulty attracting new customers. Security & Risk is designed to help chief security officers, chief information security officers, and other security and risk leaders address real-time cybersecurity and privacy threats by creating engagement models that minimize risk, building stronger customer trust, and attracting dedicated talent.

This year's Forum will feature several noted industry speakers, including Dragos co-founder and CEO Robert M. Lee, who will discuss best practices for defending modern infrastructure, and Vivien Osamiluyi, business information security officer (BISO) and privacy product owner for Comcast, who will outline how organizations can empower the BISO role. Forrester is also partnering with the nonprofit Women in Security and Privacy (WISP) to support the career advancement of women in security and privacy.

Noteworthy event sessions include:

Securing The Future: Geopolitical Risk Will Redefine Security Strategies For The Next Decade . This keynote explores how enterprises should prepare security strategies and policies to adapt to changing global dynamics, including supply chain challenges and international conflict. This keynote explores how enterprises should prepare security strategies and policies to adapt to changing global dynamics, including supply chain challenges and international conflict.

Redefining Data Security For The Modern Age . Uncover the future of data security and its anticipated challenges, as well as the tech innovations that can ensure greater security and compliance functionality. Uncover the future of data security and its anticipated challenges, as well as the tech innovations that can ensure greater security and compliance functionality.

From CISO To Chief Trust Officer: The Next Step Forward In CISO Career Paths . Learn how informal customer-facing activity is helping CISOs become chief trust officers (CTrOs), and essential elements comprising the CTrO organization and its specific responsibilities. Learn how informal customer-facing activity is helping CISOs become chief trust officers (CTrOs), and essential elements comprising the CTrO organization and its specific responsibilities.

Beyond The B.S. (Or B.A.): Buck Tradition To Hire Early-Career Security Talent . Discover best practices for how security and risk leaders can cultivate a larger and more diverse cybersecurity talent pool and address the global cybersecurity staffing shortage. Discover best practices for how security and risk leaders can cultivate a larger and more diverse cybersecurity talent pool and address the global cybersecurity staffing shortage.

Reinvent Your Vulnerability Management Program To Regain Trust. Security leaders can learn best practices regarding vulnerability management policies and how to factor new technology adoption into their organizations' vulnerability management strategies. Security leaders can learn best practices regarding vulnerability management policies and how to factor new technology adoption into their organizations' vulnerability management strategies.

"Unprecedented risks — including rampant cyberthreats and privacy abuses — will continue to alter the cybersecurity and enterprise risk landscapes over the next decade," said Stephanie Balaouras, event host and VP and group research director at Forrester. "At Security & Risk, leaders will learn how to adapt their organizations accordingly by upending their strategies, architectures, processes, and skills to solve these challenges and ensure customer safety remains paramount to how they operate."

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions and consulting workshops, and have access to special programs, including diversity and inclusion sessions and the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive program targeted for C-level leaders. Digital attendees will have access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform.

