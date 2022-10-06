Invitation to presentation of Mycronic's Q3 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q3 2022. The presentation will be held on October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The report is published on October 20, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. and will, together with the conference call slides, be available on www.mycronic.com.

Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO and Pierre Brorsson, CFO & Sr VP Corporate Development will present the company's development. The presentation is held as an audio web cast and a telephone conference. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

Dial in details and audio web cast

In order to participate by phone, dial one of the numbers below. Please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 31

UK: +44 (0)207 107 0613

United States: +1 (1)631 570 5613

Link to web transmission: https://mycronic-external.creo.se/221020

In order to ask questions, you must call one of the telephone numbers above. A recording of the presentation will also be posted on Mycronic's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on October 6, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CEST

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3642395/1634473.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:

SOURCE Mycronic AB