NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing Our World, Inc., a global fundraising, strategy and social impact firm advising leading nonprofits and corporations, today announced Kevin Allan has returned to the company as executive vice president with overall responsibility for client success. Allan brings more than 20 years' experience supporting mission-driven organizations in achieving higher and more sustainable levels of support.

(PRNewsfoto/Changing Our World Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Kevin Allan returns to Changing Our World as Executive Vice President

"Kevin is driven by a genuine commitment to delivering meaningful solutions and value, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to Changing Our World," says Brian Crimmins, Chief Executive Officer of Changing Our World. "We're passionate about offering clients the insight and resources needed to elevate performance and impact and Kevin's diverse thinking – gained from years as both a practitioner within and advisor to values-driven organizations – will help us elevate the skills and capabilities we need to deliver against our purpose—helping our clients to change the world."

Allan first joined Changing Our World in 2005, initially primarily serving health and human service organizations and public-private partnerships out of the firm's Los Angeles office, before transitioning to New York office to lead the firm's work with international organizations and agencies. He has also served clients in education, youth development, and medical research.

Allan was most recently the head of advancement at The Culinary Institute of America. Prior to that he served in the chief fundraising role at Children's Aid and at Americares, where he was responsible for all private revenue including more than a half-billion in annual product donations from pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers.

"In this time of urgency and opportunity, Changing Our World is providing its clients with insights, strategies, and support that are enabling them to significantly advance their missions," says Kevin Allan, Executive Vice President. "I couldn't be more delighted to return home to work alongside Brian and his team as we help our clients adapt, grow and strengthen their impact."

A San Francisco native, Allan earned his M.S. in nonprofit management at The New School where he later taught in fundraising and development. Earlier in his career he was development director at Stonewall Community Foundation, managed the service-learning program at his undergraduate alma mater Manhattanville College, and worked in a family office.

About Changing Our World

Changing Our World is a trusted fundraising and social impact consulting firm that advises leading corporations and nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1999, Changing Our World has extensive experience designing, building and managing the implementation of strategic initiatives that enable corporations and regional, national and global nonprofits to achieve their programmatic and philanthropic goals. In 2002, the firm became part of the Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), becoming the only philanthropy consulting firm that is part of a Fortune 200 company. It is the only firm in the sector that has four primary service areas – fundraising, corporate social engagement, research and analytics, and communications. While each of these service areas represents distinct expertise, the ability to integrate them is a powerful asset that enables Changing Our World to deliver results – organizational, programmatic and financial – for clients around the world.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Changing Our World, Inc.