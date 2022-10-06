Mohegan Sun Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Milestone Moments, Cultural Celebrations and Epic Experiences in "Back of House" Season 6

World-Class Entertainment Resort to Air Season 6 of its Original, Award-Winning

Digital TV Series, "Back of House," Starting October 12th and Featuring an All-Female Cast

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot has shifted in the entertainment and hospitality industry and Mohegan Sun is ready to embrace these changes. The East Coast's premier resort, today announced the release of its new, captivating season of the highly anticipated, original TV series, "Back of House." Season 6 is all about celebrations and will feature six brand new episodes streaming weekly on backofhouse.tv, beginning October 12 at 7:30PM EST. This season will reach a whole new level of excitement while showing the audience how integral team members and guests are to making Mohegan Sun the East Coast's premier entertainment destination.

"Back of House Season 6 – Good Times for Everyone!" is a digital TV series highlighting behind the scenes moments of 10 hospitality professionals working with Mohegan. This season an all-female cast and crew take viewers through their daily lives as Mohegan Sun Team Members, which provides direct insight into the teams' collaboration skills and strategic decision making. Featured team members include Kara F., Erica T., Lauren W., Lauren L., Kim N., Nikki C., Lacee C., Dana L., Lindsay C. and Cindy L. This season shows several highly anticipated events such as the return of Terrificon, the annual Asian Lion Dance ceremony, the resort's 25-anniversary, Miss America's 100th anniversary and finally, Mohegan Sun's sister property, ilani, celebrating 5 years – reaching a major milestone in the construction of its new hotel.

"We're thrilled to continue highlighting Mohegan Sun's remarkable Team Members showing what it takes to be a part of one of the largest integrated entertainment resorts in the world while delivering exceptional entertainment and hospitality," said George Galinsky, SVP of Marketing Communications at Mohegan. "Our favorite part of Back of House, is providing viewers and guests a look at the inner-workings of our esteemed brand and resort, and doing so in a way that is unlike how any travel brand has done it before."

Award-winning production studio, Primal-NY, will also be returning for the sixth season to document all Mohegan Sun's historic moments. "The authenticity of the cast members in this digital series allows viewers to have a peek behind the curtain into the thrill that is Mohegan Sun," said Robert Conticelli, President of Primal-NY. "The intricacies of Mohegan's celebrations have been fascinating to film over the past year, and we're thrilled to continue sharing this with viewers everywhere."

Season 6 will bring six all-new episodes, featuring both new and familiar faces as Mohegan Sun commemorates celebrations of all kinds:

Episode 1: A Terrific Time

There are exciting, but strange characters walking all around Mohegan Sun, and that can only mean one thing; Terrificon is back in the Expo Center. Follow Nikki and Dana as they make several last-minute adjustments to assure this event is the best one to date. Once the festival is in full swing, Nikki takes the opportunity to show her family all the hard work that she and the team put in. Nikki, kids, and Dana walk the entire floor together and get a visit from an unexpected co-worker.

Episode 2: Year of the Tiger

Bringing an important piece of Asian culture to Mohegan Sun's team and guests, Cindy prepares for the Chinese New Year, celebrating the Year of the Tiger. This includes both an Arena concert with Jonathan Lee and the annual Lion Dance ceremony. Cindy and various departments work together to prepare for the event and create an important video highlighting the festivities. Cindy recruits several members of the executive team to help her – and while it's a lot to manage, it's Cindy's favorite holiday, and she's determined to make it the best it can be.

Episode 3: Cheers to Mohegan Sun – Part 1

It's been 25 remarkable years since Mohegan Sun opened its doors, and before getting ready for a star-studded weekend, it's time for the team to reflect on some of the memories that put Mohegan Sun on the world stage. Derrick, Erica and others tell the story, from opening day of the resort to all the special moments that put the destination on its path to becoming one of the biggest, best and most talked about in the world. As we travel back in time, we also start to look forward to an amazing party in honor of the occasion and a weekend of big fun, big wins, and big entertainment.

Episode 4: Cheers to Mohegan Sun – Part 2

Get the champagne out because Blake Shelton , Harry Styles , Run DMC and many more guests and celebs are "all in" to celebrate Mohegan Sun's 25th anniversary. Lauren and Lindsay are just two of the many Team Members tasked with making sure the weekend goes according to plan. All of this while also planning a luxurious red carpet after-party at TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge. There's a lot of running around and last-minute changes, but the team is determined to celebrate this monumental occasion without a hitch or a glitch.

Episode 5: 100 Years Young

Miss America is celebrating their 100-year centennial and where better to do it then at Mohegan Sun. Dana and Lacee have a busy schedule helping them pull together and execute a comprehensive game plan for this special occasion. This includes a Labor Day parade, a 100-year anniversary dinner, preliminary competitions, and the live broadcast finale from the Mohegan Sun Arena. It's a whirlwind, but this dynamic duo and all Mohegan Sun Team Members are always up for a challenge!

Episode 6: Celebrating ilani's 5th

The partnership between the Cowlitz and Mohegan tribes is a special one. The culmination is the creation and success of ilani, a beautiful resort and casino in the Pacific Northwestern US. Lauren flies out to ilani from Connecticut to assist their devoted team with all publicity needs as they prepare to celebrate five wonderful years with so many loyal supporters. The hotel's topping off ceremony is more than newsworthy because it symbolizes great progress in the construction of ilani's highly anticipated new hotel. The anticipation for the opening is through the roof.

ABOUT BACK OF HOUSE:

"Back of House" swings the doors of hospitality and entertainment wide open. It is a trailblazing all-access pass to the action behind the action at one of the world's largest integrated casino resort destinations, Mohegan Sun. Enjoy following fun, dedicated resort employees as they navigate occasional mishaps in their quests to make each guest's stay a perfect getaway experience. For more information, visit backofhouse.tv where you can also book a room, buy show tickets, gift cards and even apply for a position for a career with Mohegan Sun.

ABOUT PRIMAL NY:

Primal NY is a full-service production studio specializing in brand discovery, digital strategy, content creation and distribution. Primal positions clients in ideal Digital, TV and Film scenarios. Based in New York City, the award-winning team of diverse filmmakers has experience across many industries including fashion, sports, music, hospitality, and motion pictures. Primal seeks relationships where opportunities exist to develop original content that enhances a client's brand identity by finding unique ways to tell their stories. For more information, visit primal-ny.com.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN:

Owned by Mohegan, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, more than 70 shops and luxury retail, world-class restaurants and bars, as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena. With industry-leading digital gaming offerings, including Mohegan Sun Beyond and the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, the flagship property offers cutting-edge gaming solutions to global customers both online and in-person. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun; view us on YouTube; and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

