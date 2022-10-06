The Myers-Briggs Company Launches TKI® Team Report

The world's most leading conflict management tool is now easier to use with teams

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent study, respondents said that poorly managed conflict results in poorer relationships, loss of trust, and decreased cooperation. To help teams work together more effectively, The Myers-Briggs Company has launched the new TKI® Team Report.

Based on the world’s leading psychometric assessment for conflict management (the Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument® aka the TKI® assessment), this new report helps teams understand how the five TKI conflict-handling modes affect interpersonal relations and team decision making. It also provides suggestions for selecting the most appropriate conflict-handling approach for different situations. Learn more at www.themyersbriggs.com. (PRNewswire)

Based on the world's leading psychometric assessment for conflict management (the Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument® aka the TKI® assessment), this new report helps teams understand how the five TKI conflict-handling modes—competing, collaborating, compromising, avoiding, and accommodating—affect interpersonal relations and team decision making. It also provides suggestions for selecting the most appropriate conflict-handling approach for different situations.

The TKI Team Report also automatically generates a conflict-handling profile for any team, profiles for each individual team member, and actionable insights for all. Any team or group where members are looking to improve performance can use this new report to their advantage.

The 21-page TKI Team Report is ideal for:

Team building and development

New team formation

Onboarding new team members

Leadership development

Team-based conflict management

"It sheds light on the team's typical approach to conflict and identifies signs of potential overuse or underuse of any of the conflict modes. The team's conflict-handling profile can then be used to explore potential interpersonal and decision-making challenges, and suggests remedies for each challenge," says Dr. Gail Fann Thomas, co-author of the new report.

In addition, anyone can now download the complimentary TKI Team Report Facilitator's Guide. This guide includes step-by-step instructions for running a hands-on conflict management workshop for teams, a team conflict diagnostic worksheet, and more.

Learn more about the TKI Team Report and download a sample report.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

