OtterBox Favorites Available Now for Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7

Stylish and Rugged Cases Protect New Google Devices

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While you capture every moment with incredible cameras, ample storage and brilliant displays, keep your new Google phone protected with OtterBox cases. OtterBox, the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S., keeps you connected to those moments that matter most with Symmetry Series, Defender Series and Alpha Flex screen protectors for Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7.1,2

"Phones help keep us connected to the people and places we love most," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox keeps your connection protected with case and screen protector for Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7. Layer in OtterBox power products to stay charged up at home, in the car or on the go with trusted durability and performance."

Show off your new Google phone with Symmetry Series for Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7. Symmetry Series is sleek and stylish, slimmer than ever before yet just as protective. The clear or clear sparkle cases protect from everyday drops and bumps to ensure your device can keep you connected through daily mishaps.

Defender Series for Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 combines tough layers of protection to guard your phone against drops, dirt, scrapes and bumps. Plus, the included holster does double duty as a belt clip or hands-free kickstand. Defender Series Pro adds anti-microbial protection to the classic Defender Series to help inhibit microbial growth.3

Alpha Flex preserves your display's sensitive touch response and vivid clarity. The crystal

coating is scratch and shatter resistant and the full-coverage adhesive keeps Alpha Flex in place. OtterBox also offers a full line of power products from wall and car plugs to Power Banks and cables. The 60W Premium Pro Fast Charge Wall Charger tops off your device before you leave the house while also charging any tablets. laptops or smart watches simultaneously on the multi-port plug. Pair power banks, wall and car charger with OtterBox USB C-C cables reinforced at notorious weak spots.

OtterBox cases for Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7 are available now on otterbox.com .

