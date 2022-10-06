Palo Alto Networks Achieves Top Ranking on Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction for the second consecutive year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today proudly announced it has been named a Newsweek 100 Most Loved Workplace ® for 2022 . Leading with flexibility, two-way trust and appreciation, the company is recognized for its positive employee sentiment and satisfaction.

The Newsweek results, produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. Palo Alto Networks' selection for the second consecutive year highlights the company's focus on empowering its employees with choice and personalization, and fostering an inclusive environment where all voices are heard and valued.

"We are thrilled to be named a Newsweek Most Loved Workplace for the second year in a row. This is truly a testament to the values-led culture at Palo Alto Networks," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "This team effort reflects the work Palo Alto Networks is doing globally to be the cybersecurity partner of choice — supporting employees, customers and communities."

As many organizations have begun returning to the office full time, Palo Alto Networks remains consistent with its FLEXWORK approach, which is core to its people, programs, benefits and structures, and helps managers support employees regardless of their location. The company is bringing its employees together to build an inclusive and diverse workforce where everyone has a sense of belonging and feels inspired to do their best work.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas. The full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's print issue starting on October 7, 2022, and is currently available online at https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022. For more information on Palo Alto Networks' inclusion, its culture and FLEXWORK program, please visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/palo-alto-networks/.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021) and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

