Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced it is scheduled to provide an update on its programs at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), which will be held in Boston, MA from November 8 - 12, 2022. This will include an update on its first-in-human clinical trial with PH-762 in advanced melanoma; data demonstrating the potential of PH-762 to further enhance the function of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) with its partner AgonOx, Inc.; and new preclinical data on relevant targets identified in cancer immunotherapy using our INTASYL compounds.

Presentation Details are as follows:

Title: Manufacturing of a clinical scale CD8 TIL product, AGX148, with and without gene silencing of PD-1 using self-delivering RNAi INTASYL™ PH-762 (in collaboration with AgonOx, Inc.) Abstract #: 409 Presenting Author: Colin Thalhofer (AgonOx, Inc.) Date and Time: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm on Thursday, November 10th Location: Hall C



Title: Local immunotherapy with INTASYL™ self-delivering RNAi targeting CTLA-4 provides robust tumor control in vivo Abstract #: 537 Presenting Author: Ben Cuiffo Date and Time: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm on Thursday, November 10th Location: Hall C



Title: Intratumoral PH-109 INTASYL™ self-delivering RNAi targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) provides efficacy in vivo in a mouse model of metastatic breast cancer Abstract #: 1431 Presenting Author: Ben Cuiffo Date and Time: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm on Thursday, November 10th Location: Hall C



Title: PH-804, an INTASYL™ self-delivering RNAi compound that targets TIGIT enhances NK cell cytotoxicity to tumor cells Abstract #: 493 Presenting Author: Melissa Maxwell Date and Time: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm on Thursday, November 10th Location: Hall C



Title: A Phase 1b study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor activity of neoadjuvant use of PH-762 administered intratumorally in subjects with advanced melanoma (in collaboration with Gustave Roussy, Caroline Robert primary author) Abstract #: 788 Presenting Author: Simon Fricker Date and Time: 9:00 am - 8:30 pm on Friday, November 11th Location: Hall C



Title: PH-894, an INTASYL™ self-delivering siRNA targeting BRD4, has dual functions to sensitize tumor cell killing and activate CD8 T cells Abstract #: 1402 Presenting Author: Shenghua Zhou Date and Time: 9:00 am - 8:30 pm on Friday, November 11th Location: Hall C

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and the tumor microenvironment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

