The Pop Insider Reveals the Must-Have Gifts of 2022 for Every Pop-Culture Fanatic

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Stranger Things, and Star Trek Products Top The Pop Insider's Pop 20 List

Pick Up a Copy of the 2022 Holiday Gift Guide at New York Comic Con, Oct. 6-9, at the Javits Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop Insider , the multimedia publication that highlights the latest and greatest licensed merchandise, has unveiled its picks for the must-have pop-culture gifts for superfans of all ages in its fourth annual Holiday Gift Guide . The Pop Insider's Holiday Gift Guide is full of must-have merch for every fan on your shopping list, from mega franchises like Harry Potter and Star Wars to niche favorites like Neopets and Studio Ghibli. It features apparel and accessories, collectibles, home goods, board games, puzzles and more. The guide's launch coincides with the first day of New York Comic Con, where fans can find print copies of The Pop Insider at Booth #1137, or view the full gift guide online at thepopinsider.com .

"It's a great year to be a fan. There have been so many exciting new movie and TV releases this year, with so much incredible merch to match. It was hard to pick our favorites, for sure!" says Marissa Silva, editor-in-chief of The Pop Insider. "We couldn't be more excited to launch the guide at New York Comic Con, where we are back with a booth full of exciting activations, giveaways, and exclusive items to check out."

This year's holiday gift guide features more than 230 items from more than 140 companies. The Pop Insider team's top picks are featured in the coveted Pop 20 list, which includes a range of different kinds of merch from various fandoms.

The Pop Insider's Pop 20

EXIT: The Lord of the Rings — Shadows Over Middle-Earth (Thames & Kosmos)

Lite-Brite Wall Art (Basic Fun!)

Marvel Comics Library: Avengers Vol. 1 1963-1965 (Taschen)

Black Adam (DC Movie Statues) By Jim Lee (McFarlane Toys)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Fierce Collection (World Of EPI)

Casetify x Disney and Pixar's Toy Story Collection (Casetify)

E.T. 40th Anniversary Elliot and E.T. Flying Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Moment (Funko)

Hasbro Selfie Series (Hasbro)

Hogwarts Express — Collector's Edition (The LEGO Group)

Little People Collector Ted Lasso Special Edition Figure Set (Mattel)

Marvel's Spider-Man Mug Warmer with Molded Mug (Uncanny Brands)

Neopets Tarot Deck (Geekify)

Squishmallows x Pokémon (Jazwares)

Star Trek: The Original Series Phaser Replica (Playmates Toys)

Star Wars Candle Collection (Homesick)

Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side (Ravensburger)

Studio Ghibli x Rocklove Spirited Away No-Face Necklace and Ring (Rocklove Jewelry)

The Batman 2022 Batmobile 1:18-Scale Die-Cast Metal Vehicle (Jada Toys)

The Hellfire Club Raglan Shirt (Printful)

Welcome to Jurassic World 38-Shade Palette (Profusion Cosmetics)

In the spirit of giving, The Pop Insider is also decking the halls with its Fa- La-La-La Fandom giveaway , in which one lucky winner will receive $2,000 worth of merch hand-picked by the editors, including a selection of gifts from this year's Holiday Gift Guide. Enter now through Dec. 12, 2022 for your chance to win big this holiday season! Winner will be announced by Dec. 15. Winner will be selected at random. Open to U.S. residents only, with one entry per person.

Pick up your free copy of The Pop Insider at New York Comic Con Booth #1137, Oct. 6-9 at the Javits Center in New York City, or view the entire gift guide online at thepopinsider.com . To subscribe to The Pop Insider, visit thepopinsider.com/subscribe .

About The Pop Insider:

Launched in 2018, The Pop Insider is a multimedia publication that will #fuelyourfandom 24/7 with the content superfans crave through a daily pop culture news and review site, weekly e-newsletter, seasonal print and digital magazines, and real-time social media updates. The Pop Insider is produced by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, publisher of The Toy Book , the leading toy industry multimedia trade publication, and The Toy Insider , the go-to source for information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow them on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

