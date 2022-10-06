SwingSearch, a Recruiting Firm Focused on Startups, Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SwingSearch , the leading recruiting firm for placing leaders at venture-backed startups, is proud to be recognized and certified by the Great Place to Work Institute. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at SwingSearch. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work, compared to the nation-wide average of 57% of employees.

"As a professional search firm where quality, knowledge, and relationships are the very heart of our business, having fulfilled and happy employees means everything," said Founder & CEO Jennifer Loftus. "Earlier this year we were honored to be recognized for being one of America's fastest-growing private companies, and the recognition of becoming Great Place to Work-Certified™, is by far more meaningful to me as a leader."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion. "Earning this designation means that SwingSearch is one of the best companies to work for in the country," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work.

"Quality is the #1 driver of our business. I don't think you can deliver high quality without a motivated and engaged team to be part of the company," says Mandy Edmund, COO. SwingSearch works with early-stage startups where each incremental hire is critical to accelerating company growth and product-market fit. Clients include Papa, dbt Labs, Cohere, ScaleAI, Multiverse, Persona, Choco, and many more.

The world's best venture capitalists lean on SwingSearch to find exceptional executives, organizational leaders, and high-performing contributors for their portfolio companies. Known for its high-quality services, big heart, and humor, the SwingSearch team is made up of experienced recruiters and startup operators who have founded, scaled, and exited companies at every stage and now use their experience to build startup leadership teams. www.swingsearch.com

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

