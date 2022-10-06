This Month, YNM Home Will Host a Spectacular Customer Appreciation Festival

YNM Home is celebrating 6 years of helping people sleep better with their famous "snug as a hug" weighted blankets by offering great discounts.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YNM HOME is excited to announce that they will be holding a Customer Appreciation Festival this month to celebrate their sixth anniversary. YNM's products aim to foster a sense of community by promoting restful sleep and relationships. Customers can purchase YNM's most popular items and new products from the YNM Home official website for up to 30% off and receive special greeting cards from October 8th to 16th as part of the anniversary celebrations. YNM will also run a social media campaign to thank their fans.

YNM stands for "you and me," the foundation of belonging and joyful living, and was founded in 2016. According to the YNM team, "Getting enough and peaceful sleep is important to health. At YNM we believe that progress comes to those who rest. Since our founding, YNM has been observing the market trends, implying customer feedback, upgrading our products, and launching a variety of choices to meet everyone's sleeping needs."

YNM Weighted Blanket

YNM's most well-known product is the weighted blanket, which has quickly risen to the top of Amazon's Best Seller list in the weighted blanket category. Based on the success of their weighted blankets, YNM has been inspired by customers and has expanded their sleeping product line to include cotton, bamboo, and knitted weighted blankets. YNM also provides knitted throw blankets, pillows, pillowcases, duvet covers, shoulder pads, sleeping masks, and other items at a reasonable cost to improve everyone's sleeping quality.

Since its inception, YNM Home has been creating beloved products that have helped millions of people get a better, more restful night's sleep. YNM weighted blanket has helped people who are suffering from anxiety, insomnia, and stress, and has been featured in several media outlets, including Forbes, Elle, and CNN, to name a few.

Furthermore, they've received rave reviews and positive feedback from happy customers. As one delighted YNM Home client put it, "This is literally the best thing I've ever given myself as far as sleep goes."

YNM Home has developed a cutting-edge blanket that creates a hugging sensation, allowing people to get a better night's sleep. Sleepers around the world are discovering the benefits of weighted blankets and turning to YNM Home for a high-quality product.

YNM's Expanding Product Line

YNM, an industry innovator and pioneer, recognized the high demand for superior quality bedding sheets and has gone on to produce several bedding sheet products. The YNM 100% Bamboo Sheet Set is available in ten different colors and seven different sizes. Customers who live in hot and humid climates will enjoy a restful night's sleep thanks to the cool and breathable bamboo viscose.

YNM will continue their "Snug as a hug" tradition and appeal by providing all-over comfort products in the sleep field and continuing to fulfill its brand promise of "Sleep your best self forward" as they celebrate six years of better sleep and satisfied clients.

YNM Home invites customers to join them in celebrating their sixth anniversary. Customers can purchase YNM's classic favorite items and new products from the YNM Home official website at up to 30% off and receive special greeting cards from October 8th to 16th. In addition, YNM will hold a social media campaign to thank their fans.

About YNM Home: YNM Home offers a ground-breaking product line that promotes restful sleep, improved cognition, restores energy, and promotes productivity and emotional well-being. Their famous high-quality weighted blankets have improved the sleep of over 2 million people and earned YNM over 34 thousand five-star reviews. The innovative company is committed to helping customers "Sleep your best self forward" by providing a superior product, a one-year warranty, free shipping, and a dedicated support team.

For more information, please visit https://ynmhome.com/ or YNM social channels

Media Contact: info@ynmhome.com

Social Media: Instagram@ynm.home Facebook@ynmhome

