TTG Imaging Solutions Announces Acquisition of Acceletronics and RadParts

The acquisition enhances the continued commitment to offer a full spectrum of high-quality

and cost-effective service solutions in the cardiology and radiation oncology markets.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG) announced today the acquisition of Acceletronics, headquartered in Exton, PA, and sister company RadParts, headquartered in Haslett, MI. The acquisition closed on August 26, 2022.

Acceletronics is an independent service company dedicated to delivering the best equipment performance and service reliability from Linear Accelerators (LINAC) and CT Scanners across all major brands and models.

RadParts is an independent distributor of OEM replacement parts for Linear Accelerators and Radiation Oncology equipment.

The acquisition of these organizations continues the expansion of the TTG footprint across the country and adds to the collective breadth and experience to deliver a Differentiated Level of Service to a broad continuum of health care providers.

Matt Mastarone, President & CEO of TTG said, "The acquisition of both Acceletronics and RadParts cements TTG as a full-service provider to the radiation oncology industry. We began this journey into LINAC in Q1 of 2022 with the acquisition of Vanguard Solutions and I welcome the team members from Acceletronics and RadParts into the TTG family."

Larry Day, CEO of Acceletronics and RadParts, added, "This merger/acquisition with TTG creates tremendous opportunity for the employees of Acceletronics and RadParts. We have known for a long-time that having capabilities on the diagnostic service side was the next evolution for our organization."

The TTG end-to-end Solution is comprised of:

TTG Imaging Solutions – new and refurbished equipment sales, clinical applications support, parts, and nationwide service that help the marketplace extend the useful life of its valuable medical imaging and treatment equipment

Cardiac Imaging Solutions – turnkey nuclear, echo, and vascular testing programs that offer physician practices and health systems the flexibility and efficiency of an outsourced model

TTG Isotopes – radiopharmaceuticals that include cardiac imaging agents, custom compounded iodine therapy, and a complete line of products used in general imaging

Since March 2019, TTG has experienced tremendous growth through organic growth, targeted acquisitions, expanded service contracts, and key partnerships. TTG was honored in 2021 by the Pittsburgh Business Times as the fastest growing organization in the region for the $25-$100 million revenue category and again in 2022 for the $50 - $100 million category with a 6th place finish. TTG has established two centers of excellence for equipment refurbishment located in Houston, TX and Stokesdale, NC and grown their nationwide field service team to 65+ individuals. RadParts adds a third location to TTG's refurbishment and parts footprint. TTG has expanded their pharmacy presence both physically and through strategic partnerships while also expanding our footprint of clinical technologists. TTG has 260+ employees who work hard to bring a differentiated level of service to the markets we serve.

TTG Imaging Solutions provides a breadth of product and service offerings with its End-to-End Solution. TTG delivers solutions to a broad continuum of healthcare providers within the United States. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified in sales, repair, refurbishment, installation, parts, and servicing of medical imaging devices. For more information, visit www.ttgimagingsolutions.com

