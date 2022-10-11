SKY ZONE TO BRING ACTIVE PLAY TO WILLOWBROOK, ILLINOIS

Leading Indoor Active Entertainment Company Expands Presence in Chicago Metro Area

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced Dr. Steve Shaqra will open a new Sky Zone location in Willowbrook, Ill, further strengthening the industry leader's presence in the greater Chicago metro area.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"As a business owner for over a decade, I recognized Sky Zone's strong brand awareness, clearly defined path to profitability, and opportunity to provide a ton of fun to the community combine to create the ideal franchise opportunity," said Dr. Shaqra, Sky Zone franchisee. "As a father of seven, I know families are constantly looking for exciting destinations that everyone can enjoy. Sky Zone is the best place for kids to play with plenty of opportunities for adults to jump in as well."

For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center industry. Constantly modernizing, the category-leader offers a collection of over 60 attractions at its network of parks around the country. Sky Zone offers something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for kids under the age of six, Air Courts that give tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides (exclusive to Sky Zone) that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless opportunities to make memorable moments.

"As people continue to flock to experiential-based activities, there hasn't been a better time to open an active entertainment park in recent history," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations at Sky Zone. "As we continue our record pace of growth, we are thrilled to work with Dr. Shaqra to strengthen our presence in the greater Chicago metro area."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, founded in 2004, is the global leader in indoor active entertainment. Offering nearly unlimited ways to play for its 40+ million yearly visitors and hundreds of thousands of park members, Sky Zone helps families make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. The award-winning franchise also elevates celebrations from ordinary to extra, hosting millions of kids at unforgettable birthdays and parties every year. As the largest brand offering the latest and greatest activities and attractions, Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids, and kids at heart. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sky Zone