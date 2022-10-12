Corelight Appoints Dr. Kelley Misata to Lead Open Source Strategy

Former Open Information Security Foundation (OISF) executive director joins company to drive ongoing open source engagements, partnerships and technology initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , the leader in open network detection and response (NDR), today announced that Dr. Kelley Misata has joined the company to lead its open source strategy, and to serve as Corelight liaison to the Zeek ® project and other communities in the open source cybersecurity ecosystem. In this dual role, Misata will be an advisor and resource to the Zeek leadership team, and will serve as an open source advocate and spokesperson for Corelight.

Misata brings deep experience in growing and leading open source communities, from her tenures at the Tor Project and Open Information Security Foundation (OISF) , where she served as executive director for 10 years. OISF provides architecture and infrastructure to open source security projects, including Suricata , the renowned threat-detection engine. While at OISF, Misata led Corelight's onboarding to the OISF consortium, which enabled the integration of Suricata into the Corelight product suite.

"Kelley brings a remarkable combination of leadership, open source and cybersecurity skills - exactly the blend we were seeking when we defined the ideal candidate for this critical role," said Greg Bell, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Corelight. "As I know from personal experience, she is also a great collaborator. I'm very happy to welcome her to the team."

Misata is also the founder and CEO of Sightline Security , a cybersecurity nonprofit organization with a mission to equip, empower, and support global nonprofits to navigate and embed cybersecurity into their organizations, and she is a sought-after global speaker bringing complex security principles to business and non-technical audiences. Misata in addition serves on the RSA Conference program committee and was a "Cybersecurity Woman of the Year" finalist in 2021. She holds adjunct professorships at both American University and Boston College.

"I have always been drawn to mission-driven organizations and teams that are dedicated to strengthening the security of users across the Internet," said Misata. "With this as a guiding principle, joining Corelight and working alongside others who are passionate about defending the world from cyber attacks feels like a great fit. I am excited to work with Corelight's leadership, fellow teammates, and open source communities, all of whom are vital to the company's mission."

Misata will lead the annual ZeekWeek conference taking place October 12-14 in Austin, Texas. ZeekWeek is the most important community gathering for users, developers, incident responders, threat hunters, and architects who rely on Zeek network security monitor as a critical element in their security stack. For more information, or to register to attend visit: https://zeek.org/zeekweek2022/ .

About Corelight

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility and create powerful analytics. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc .

About Zeek

Zeek is the world's most popular network security monitoring platform, providing compact, high-fidelity transaction logs, file content, and behavioral analytics - all fully customizable for analysts. Adopted in environments of all types and sizes, Zeek helps organizations understand how their networks are being used, supporting security, performance, audit, and capacity workflows. As an open source technology, Zeek is licensed under the permissive BSD-license and is headquartered at the International Computer Science Institute (ICSI) in Berkeley, CA. ICSI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

