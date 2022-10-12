MongoDB Pay-As-You-Go Offering Accelerates Developer Innovation within the Azure Marketplace & Portal

New integrations empower builders, developers, and digital natives to unlock the power of MongoDB Atlas when running on Azure

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), today announced that it will make it easier for developers to build data rich applications at scale with a pay as you go experience of MongoDB Atlas within the Azure Marketplace & Portal. By engaging MongoDB Atlas through the Azure Marketplace, developers can access a free trial along with streamlined billing and procurement experience using their Azure accounts to pay for their Atlas usage. MongoDB is excited to be among the initial set of partners participating in the launch of Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform Partner Ecosystem, which was announced at Ignite 2022. This integration provides developers with the unique ability to work with the platform of their choice to build on while also meeting the stringent requirements of Corp IT without impacting the speed of innovation.

MongoDB was founded on the belief that data was crucial to innovation but organizations did not have the ability to unleash its power due to rigid, complex, and brittle data infrastructure available to developers. For developers in the Microsoft ecosystem, MongoDB Atlas is the best developer data platform designed for building modern applications that run the world. Microsoft and MongoDB have built a strategic partnership grounded in a shared developer-first mindset and dedication. The acceleration of cloud adoption over the last few years, coupled with new technologies that enable developers to do more with data have made the combination of MongoDB and Microsoft an essential element of data infrastructure for tech giants and digital natives alike. This is why cutting edge brands like Chubb, Boulanger SA and Haleon, among others, work with MongoDB and Microsoft to build modern applications and bring data to life.

Microsoft customers leveraging MongoDB Atlas can take advantage of best-in-class features including:

Comprehensive ecosystem integrations including Synapse, Power BI, Purview, PowerApps, and PowerAutomate to seamlessly add MongoDB Atlas to existing AI / ML / IoT / and Analytic architectures.

Production grade security features such as always-on authentication, network isolation, end-to-end encryption, and role-based access controls to protect your data.

Support for any class of workload. Build full-text search, run real-time analytics, share visualizations, and sync to the edge with fully integrated and native Atlas data services that require no manual data replication or additional infrastructure.

"Choosing the right technology to help accelerate time to market is critical to any business' success. MongoDB Atlas is consistently chosen by developers for its flexible and intuitive document model that enables users to build faster and address nearly any use case," said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB. "With our growing partnership with Microsoft and this integration into the Azure Marketplace & portal, not only do we make it easy to get started, it allows users to scale apps - removing burdens so builders can focus on innovating and growing their business."

"Developers have become the driving engines behind modern organizations. Microsoft and MongoDB are committed to helping them build with ease and meet the real-world needs of their customers," said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft. "With MongoDB Atlas on Microsoft Azure, we're empowering developers across multiple code languages like Java, Node.js, and Python, and supporting integration with innovative and scalable Microsoft Cloud offerings and security features, so they can continue to create impactful solutions."

MongoDB Atlas is the best way to deploy and scale MongoDB on the Azure Cloud. For more information on how to get started, visit: https://www.mongodb.com/cloud/atlas/azure-mongodb

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 37,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 300 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Forward-Looking Statements

