PULP CULTURE AND THE EVERY COMPANY LAUNCH WORLD'S FIRST PROTEIN-BOOSTED HARD JUICE

Move over, superfoods: collaborators unlock potential of super beverages

BUILD by Pulp Culture+ disrupts the explosive hard alternatives category, growing 2,000%+, 1 while delivering unprecedented Full Spectrum™ functionality from adaptogens, probiotics and–in a first for alcoholic beverages– animal-free EVERY Protein™

Partners who share a foundation in fermentation are joining together to create a first-of-its-kind, delicious and highly functional beverage fit for the modern consumer

Pulp Culture+ makes global debut today, now available for purchase nationwide on the Pulp Culture website and downtown LA taproom, with brick and mortar retail rollout to follow

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulp Culture, the acclaimed better-for-you bev-alc innovator, today announces an expansion of its category-defining lineup with the release of "BUILD," the world's first protein-boosted hard juice. A super beverage developed with leading alternative protein player The EVERY Co. ("EVERY"), BUILD (SRP $16.99/4 pack) is the first release in the new hyper-functional Pulp Culture+ line, now nationally available online while supplies last, with brick and mortar retail roll-out to follow.

BUILD by Pulp Culture+ represents a breakthrough in functional beverages: a protein-boosted, Full Spectrum alcoholic beverage that actually tastes good. The unprecedented partnership behind this world's-first beverage celebrates the union of the time-honored art of fermentation with a next-gen spin: while Pulp Culture uses spontaneous fermentation to brew better alcoholic beverages, EVERY is fermenting real animal proteins without animals, leveraging flavor science and technology to make protein consumption more fun, accessible and delicious–with lower impact .

BOOSTED JUICE

"BUILD is something that I've wished existed for years: highly bioavailable, nature-equivalent and quality animal protein—without the animal—in a wild-fermented, naturally alcoholic, zero-sugar probiotic beverage with botanical adaptogens," said Brendan Brazier, former Ironman triathlete and Pulp Culture co-founder. "We know people, especially fitness enthusiasts, want the positive outcomes of a better beverage that naturally contains alcohol—and it's finally here."

Until now, protein addition was beyond reach for Pulp Culture, which previously struggled to identify a protein that possessed the solubility, texture and neutral taste profile suitable for the brand's premium live-culture beverages. EVERY Protein's superior performance among leading soluble proteins finally unlocked this super beverage from Pulp Culture, which required zero masking agents, sugar or other unnecessary additives to create its first-to-market, protein-boosted hard juice.

In addition to its novel protein boost thanks to animal-free EVERY Protein, BUILD includes Pulp Culture's unique combination of functional superfoods, super fruits, super mushrooms and probiotics to deliver a premium functional beverage experience tailor-made for active lifestyles. Cordyceps are the powerhouse functional mushrooms in the beverage, and adaptogenic ashwagandha, pineapple, coconut and vanilla round out the ingredients. BUILD contains zero sugar and zero cholesterol, and more than 6 billion CFUs of naturally occurring probiotics.

Converging consumer trends point to growing interest in better-than-ever beverages, with functional, digestive and adaptogenic claims in beverages on the rise.2 Simultaneously, protein addition has skyrocketed as an area of interest in drinks, as consumers continue to ask more of their products, including around complementarity for active lifestyles.3 Enabling protein addition in BUILD–effectively unlocking this world's-first super beverage–EVERY Protein is made by precision fermentation, a technique driving today's most exciting alternative proteins and representing a market projected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 48.1% in terms of value.4

BUILD by Pulp Culture+ unites these broader trends with the explosive Hard Alternatives category, up more than 2,000 percent in Drizly in a recent period5–paving the way for a bright future for better beverages with manifold benefits, like BUILD.

FERMENTING THE FUTURE

"The EVERY Co. has helped us unlock the potential of protein addition in our fermented hard juice–something that previously seemed unthinkable with existing soluble proteins on the market," noted Mark McTavish, co-founder of Pulp Culture. "Combining the best of both of our worlds laid the foundation for a beverage that initially seemed impossible to make–yet here it is, thanks to the transformational quality of animal-free EVERY Protein, and our own signature wild ferments–now made more awesome still thanks to this boost from the drink tech space."

BUILDING BETTER BEVERAGES

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Pulp Culture, a brand that continues to push boundaries to create new offerings for a cult following of beverage enthusiasts," said Arturo Elizondo, co-founder and CEO of The EVERY Company. "This is a watershed moment for The EVERY Company, as we bring our novel animal-free animal protein to better bev-alc to deliver the bullseye of what today's consumers want. Move over superfoods: super bevs have arrived."

To celebrate the launch of BUILD, Pulp Culture and The EVERY Co. are inviting fans to toast the future of beverage online using the hashtags #PulpXEVERY and #FlexingFermentation alongside influencers such as Pulp Culture's Brazier and other discerning sippers. BUILD by Pulp Culture+ is available for purchase online at PulpCulture.la/products/BUILD, beginning today, October 12, 2022, while supplies last. Learn more and experience the better way to bev online, and join the conversation on social using #PulpXEVERY.

ABOUT PULP CULTURE

Pulp Culture is fermented juice, enhanced by superfoods and adaptogens. Each blend is formulated with a specific functional outcome in mind, and contains only the ingredients seen on the front label of the can. It starts with raw juice which is spontaneously fermented, yielding a naturally alcoholic and certified probiotic beverage. This Full Spectrum™ beverage delivers all of the benefits that Mother Nature intended: billions of live probiotic cultures, and a vast array of beneficial vitamins and nutrients which are derived from the fermentation process. Designed for high performance people, but enjoyed by everyone. Learn more at www.pulpculture.la and engage with us on Instagram .

ABOUT THE EVERY COMPANY

The EVERY Co. (formerly Clara Foods) exists to accelerate the world's transition to animal-free protein. Based in South San Francisco, EVERY combines industry-leading expertise in science, food technology and flavor to enable the foods of tomorrow, today, for the world's global food and beverage industries.

Led by Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Arturo Elizondo, EVERY uses precision fermentation to brew nature-equivalent animal proteins that taste and function just like the originals. The company's portfolio includes the world's first animal-free 'nearly invisible' proteins—EVERY Protein™ and EVERY EggWhite™—with more innovations to come. EVERY is scaling up production in partnership with BioBrew from ABInBev, the world's largest fermentation company, while continuing to chart the course toward a more resilient and transformative tomorrow. Learn how The Future is EVERYthing™ online , and engage on Instagram and LinkedIn .

EVERY is a registered trademark of The EVERY Company.

