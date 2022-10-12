Schneider Electric Unveils New Products to Increase Energy Efficiency on the Path to a Net-Zero World

Industry leader continues to pave the way to a more sustainable future with announcements at its annual North American Innovation Summit

These innovative products will support customers in their sustainability goals, enhancing smart energy capabilities and efficiencies across office buildings, factories, and homes

New solutions are driven by the need to increase efficiency through digitization and electrification to reach a net-zero world

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the release of seven new products at its annual North American Innovation Summit. These recent innovations premier on the heels of the company's call to continue accelerating sustainability action and will manage energy efficient devices more intelligently to increase sustainable operations spanning across buildings, homes, infrastructure, and data centers.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

Amid the triple crisis – energy, economic and climate – currently facing governments, businesses and consumers, Schneider Electric is disrupting the way electrical infrastructure is managed and leading the path to a net-zero world. With some experts estimating that U.S. emissions could be cut by nearly 57% by putting more efficient systems in place, it is time to seize the moment and adopt energy efficiency models that can help solve climate change.

"Creating a more sustainable future is a collaborative effort – after all, no one innovates alone. With the help of our partners and customers, we're able to offer the solutions and services that will provide more resilient operations to meet our net-zero goals," said Aamir Paul, President, Schneider Electric North America. "Helping businesses and governments deliver on their sustainability commitments is the focal point of our work. The launch of these new energy-efficient products and solutions, alongside the essential conversations of Innovation Summit North America, brings us a critical step closer to achieving a more sustainable and resilient future."

The latest products debuting at Innovation Summit North America include:

For Businesses and Buildings

With today's commercial buildings accounting for 40% of global energy consumption and over 30% of their energy wasted, the following products are designed to address the traditional oversized electrical equipment to save on both revenue and energy:

With the electrical room being the heart of a facility's energy model, the EvoPacT is a newly designed vacuum circuit breaker offering best-in-class technology for large and complex medium voltage (MV) power distribution and control designed for a smaller footprint. EvoPacT features the first integrated health monitoring sensors for advanced monitoring capabilities allowing you to monitor product health for predictive maintenance and significantly reducing the chance for downtime, as well as perform control and monitoring functions outside of the arc flash zone.

ArcBlok 2500 – Line Side Arc Flash protection helps prevent, isolate, and mitigate arc flash events. ArcBlok provides enhanced safety by reducing the likelihood of an arc flash event and limiting the incident energy exposure for your electrical system. ArcBlok disrupts arc flash mitigation solutions with its simple and passive design, delivering a low carbon footprint and the longest lifecycle of any arc flash protection solution on the market. As part of a To better protect your people and electrical equipment,– Line Side Arc Flash protection helps prevent, isolate, and mitigate arc flash events. ArcBlok provides enhanced safety by reducing the likelihood of an arc flash event and limiting the incident energy exposure for your electrical system. ArcBlok disrupts arc flash mitigation solutions with its simple and passive design, delivering a low carbon footprint and the longest lifecycle of any arc flash protection solution on the market. As part of a strategic alliance with specialty insurer HSB (part of Munich Re), an ArcBlok performance guarantee will bring extra peace of mind to our customers.

RIB Carbon Quantifier serves as an intelligent and predictive model helping to design zero-carbon buildings in the construction phase. As the first of its kind to assist the built environment in extracting and quantifying embodied carbon data quickly and efficiently from the world's leading environmental product declarations (EPD) databases, theserves as an intelligent and predictive model helping to design zero-carbon buildings in the construction phase.

EcoStruxure Energy Hub helps reduce the environmental impact by giving access to real-time energy status reports and immediately signaling to alarms. For increased visibility into the energy and emission profiles of organizations, thehelps reduce the environmental impact by giving access to real-time energy status reports and immediately signaling to alarms. This solution simplifies the management of building energy systems by optimizing maintenance activities and achieving compliance for the latest energy codes and standards. Its all-in-one platform for electrical infrastructure and software enables businesses to move toward their net-zero goals.

EcoCare 's subscription-based services plan allows customers to extend the lifecycle of a facility's equipment, including data centers and UPS systems. Through this new level of access to electrical system expertise, When it comes to data centers, the's subscription-based services plan allows customers to extend the lifecycle of a facility's equipment, including data centers and UPS systems. Through this new level of access to electrical system expertise, EcoCare enables customers to optimize their maintenance and get the best recommendations to increase the performance of their systems and operations, and their overall energy management, increasing uptime and resiliency.

EcoStruxure Power and Process unifies the data from electrical and automation systems to help the facility's assets work in harmony for improved productivity and sustainability. EcoStruxure Power and Process now integrates with For the factory floor, theunifies the data from electrical and automation systems to help the facility's assets work in harmony for improved productivity and sustainability. EcoStruxure Power and Process now integrates with ETAP energy management software solutions that design, operate, and automate power systems. This combination of technologies enhances simulation capabilities, as process changes can be run digitally to pinpoint potential efficiencies without making physical changes and provides recovery benefits so that protocols for black-outs or unstable conditions can be programmed into systems.

Advanced Electric Design for Autodesk Revit by BIM Electric recently launched as an advanced BIM-based electrical design solution that integrates directly with Revit, creating a more complete and robust BIM solution that connects teams, data, and workflows across the entire project lifecycle. To aid with planning and execution, therecently launched as an advanced BIM-based electrical design solution that integrates directly with Revit, creating a more complete and robust BIM solution that connects teams, data, and workflows across the entire project lifecycle. The latest software feature enables simplified electrical planning, design and analysis that allows engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape that also adheres to local and regional standards.

For the Home

The Wiser Smart Panel Retrofit Solution makes homes more efficient by monitoring and controlling each circuit remotely from one platform, so devices are only used when they are needed. This capability provides homeowners with meaningful insight to be able to take control of their energy usage and learn how to reduce electric bills. Through an easy installation into the home's electric panel, homeowners get 24/7 real-time access to see their energy usage, ability to track savings, and set energy goals to reduce waste.

These innovations are available today – they highlight the solutions driving the decarbonization journey to net zero and showcase energy efficiency as the unsung hero of climate change.

