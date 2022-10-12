T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR SEPTEMBER 2022

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.23 trillion as of September 30, 2022. Preliminary net outflows for the third quarter of 2022 were $24.6 billion, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $44.6 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.3 billion in September 2022, and $3.3 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022, to $10.3 billion. These client transfers include $0.2 billion, $2.2 billion, and $7.1 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the September, third quarter, and year-to-date periods.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
9/30/2022
8/31/2022
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 365
$ 404
$ 391
$ 554
Fixed income, including money market
74
78
79
85
Multi-asset(b)
175
189
187
232
614
671
657
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
283
314
309
439
Fixed income, including money market
91
93
92
90
Multi-asset(b)
199
218
209
246
Alternatives
43
43
43
42
616
668
653
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,230
$ 1,339
$ 1,310
$ 1,688
Target date retirement products
$ 311
$ 337
$ 327
$ 391
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b)
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
9/30/2022
8/31/2022
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$ 488
$ 539
$ 524
$ 724
Fixed income, including money market
126
132
133
147
614
671
657
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
436
483
470
632
Fixed income, including money market
137
142
140
143
Alternatives
43
43
43
42
616
668
653
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,230
$ 1,339
$ 1,310
$ 1,688
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
