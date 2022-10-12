Veriff Partners with Bolt to Speed Up Customer Onboarding and Prevent Identity Fraud

Veriff's identity verification platform enables quick, accurate driver documentation verification for Bolt's car-sharing service

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , an industry leader in online identity verification, announced an expanded partnership with Bolt , the European super-app seeking to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility. Through the partnership, Veriff will help Bolt identify fraudulent behavior.

A mobility company in more than 45 countries, Bolt required a partner who could verify customer documentation quickly and accurately in accordance with various local regulations. Veriff's AI-based driver's license verification ensures the driver is using a valid license, is the actual owner of the documents, and extracts the document data for seamless onboarding, all within seconds.

Lukas Yla, Director of Carsharing Operations at Bolt: "Properly onboarding our users is a key component in offering a safe and reliable service. Veriff is helping us verify users in a quick and efficient way, making Bolt Drive safer for our customers, other traffic participants and pedestrians."

Bolt Drive gives customers access to free-floating shared vehicles without the cost burden of owning and maintaining a car. Bolt Drive customers must be over 20 years old, have a category B driver's license, and at least 12 months of driving experience. Veriff has helped Bolt prevent the rate of driver fraud and confirm suspicious behavior through real-time identity verification methods, ensuring the safety of all customers, drivers and third party road users.

Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO of Veriff: "Mobility operations should be a seamless experience without the need to sacrifice the safety of the drivers or riders. At Veriff, as drivers and consumers ourselves, we understand that. Our intuitive user experience makes onboarding simple, providing users real-time feedback to get verified on the first try, without sacrificing accuracy in identity fraud prevention. We are proud to continue our partnership with a fellow Estonian-led company, and to support Bolt in its next phase of global growth."

About Bolt

Bolt is the European super-app that has over 100 million customers in over 45 countries and over 500 cities across Europe and Africa. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case, including ride-hailing, shared cars and scooters, and food and grocery delivery. To learn more, visit www.bolt.eu .

About Veriff

Veriff is an industry leader in online identity verification, helping businesses to build trust with their customers. Veriff's intelligent decision engine analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 11,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility sectors. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com .

