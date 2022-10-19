Patented Technology with Age-Repair Defensins Optimizes the Scalp and Skin Under the Hair for Overall Hair Health

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare, manufacturer and distributor of revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, announces the launch of its first hair-centric product, the 150K Hair Follicle Serum .

DefenAge® Skincare Announces 150K Hair Follicle Serum (PRNewswire)

The eagerly awaited and scientifically-advanced formula contains a concentrate of DefenAge's proprietary Age-Repair Defensins . Defensin-molecules are proven to stimulate the skin's latent master cells and spark a targeted, regenerative response. This technology is covered by US Patent No. 11,260,013, entitled "Compositions and Methods for Providing Hair Growth," and is exclusive to DefenAge.

The light, water-based innovative formula is also infused with an outstanding collection of 48 proven revitalizing ingredients, shown to have clinical efficacy on the scalp and hair, including the natural flavonoid Apigenin, azalea flower-isolated yeast extract, and organic pea sprouts extract. The formula is drug and hormone free.

No Follicles Left Behind

Rejuvenation-inspired, the 150K Hair Follicle Serum is designed for both men and women to revitalize the scalp and skin under the hair. The human scalp contains up to 150,000 hair follicles. DefenAge 150K Hair Follicle Serum ensures that each and every one of those follicles functions optimally. The proprietary technology keeps the skin fresh and healthy, providing an ideal environment for hair follicles to flourish.

This revolutionary serum helps reduce visible signs of shedding on the head, promotes the immunity of the scalp, and nourishes follicle nutrition support to encourage healthy hair. Applied directly to the scalp via a special vial that protects product integrity and prevents waste, the serum aims to re-establish the visible quality of the hair and preserve natural pigmentation, mitigating gray hairs.

"During initial testing, we also found that the new serum provides remarkable benefits if applied on the skin under the beard," – said DefenAge's CEO, Nikolay Turovets. "We saw that the skin under the beard becomes visibly smoother and more evenly toned, and the appearance of inflammation and itchiness is reduced. The Men's Edition of the 150K Hair Follicle Serum is the perfect complement to attaining visibly healthy skin under the beard while promoting full and lush hair."

Backed by Science and Clinical Studies

"Pre-clinical research showed that the topical application of human Defensins in the research models leads to enhanced hair production through the augmentation of key Wnt-transcripts and stimulation of the blood supply through the activation of angiogenesis," shares facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Gregory Keller, MD, FACS. "The medical aesthetic community has been buzzing about this product for a long time, and we are thrilled that it's finally here."

In clinical pilot studies, the Defensin-containing serum revealed the progressive normalization of visible hair-growth metrics and hair qualities, visible reduction of shedding, and normalization of scalp conditions over the course of 1-, 2-, and 3- months.

The one-month supply of the 150K Hair Follicle Serum retails on the brand's website, defenage.com, starting from $148. Addressing the high demand, the online store has been open for pre-orders with shipping beginning November 1st. Sizing includes 1-month and 3-month supplies and a trial version. The product will also be available in a professional formulation (PRO EXCLUSIVE Platinum Edition) through select dermatology and plastic surgeon offices, and med spas.

About DefenAge®:

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

@defenageskincare

DefenAge Logo (PRNewsfoto/DefenAge) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DefenAge