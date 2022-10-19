Tantech Holdings Ltd to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on December 8, 2022

LISHUI, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a high-tech enterprise group specialized in developing and manufacturing bamboo charcoal-based products and electric vehicles, today announced that it will hold its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders on December 8, 2022, at 10:00 A.M., local time (9:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on December 7, 2022), at Room 1803, 18F, Dikai Ginza, 29 Jiefang East Road, Jianggan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province 310016, People's Republic of China. Shareholders as of the record date, close of business on November 7, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Although the Company does not provide its shareholders with any right to put any proposals before its annual meetings, any shareholder may submit a proposal to the Company for consideration of inclusion in a proxy statement. The Company has determined that October 31, 2022 should be the deadline for receipt of proposals. Such proposals by mail should be delivered to: Tantech Holdings Ltd, No. 10 Cen Shan Road, Shuige Industrial Zone, Lishui City, Zhejiang Province 323000, People's Republic of China. Attention: Corporate Secretary. Proposals by email should be sent to: ir@tantech.cn.

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017, when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., in November 2020, to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Tantech Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (578) 226-2305

ir@tantech.cn

