US Scientists Selected for the Three Highest Medical Awards by Hamdan Medical Award

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an official announcement made in Dubai, three American scientists are among the winners of the International Awards given by the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences. The three winners will be honored in a prestigious ceremony in the Museum of the Future -Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the 23rd of November, 2022. The ceremony will honor these scientists and 11 other personalities and organizations from Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Prof. Marc LaForce the winner of the Hamdan International Award for Medical Research Excellence for the topic of the Prevention of Infectious Diseases , Prof. David D Ho the winner of the Hamdan International Award for Medical Research Excellence for the topic of Immunity and Prof. William Novick the Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services winner. (PRNewsfoto/Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences) (PRNewswire)

Prof. Marc LaForce was announced as the winner of the Hamdan International Award for Medical Research Excellence for the topic of the Prevention of Infectious Diseases. Prof. Laforce is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone School of Medicine. He joined the Serum Institute of India as Director, Technical Services in 2012. From 2001 to 2012, he served as Director of the Meningitis Vaccine Project, which introduced a new and affordable Group A meningococcal conjugate vaccine in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2010.

The Award announced Prof. David D Ho as the winner of the Hamdan International Award for Medical Research Excellence for the topic of Immunity. Prof. Ho is the Founding Scientific Director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center and the Clyde '56 and Helen Wu Professor of Medicine at Columbia University. Prof. Ho has been at the forefront of AIDS research for 40 years and has made many scientific contributions to understanding and treating HIV infection. His studies unraveled the dynamic nature of HIV replication in vivo and revolutionized our fundamental understanding of this horrific disease.

Lastly, Prof. William Novick was announced as the Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services winner. Prof. Novick founded the International Children's Heart Foundation, based in Memphis. The Foundation works to make heart surgeries available to those who are unable to access or afford them in 30 countries in areas with limited resources.

