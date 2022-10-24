DATAMARK Announces New Indoor Mapping Product, Inside

Cloud-native SaaS product enhances location intelligence for indoor incident response

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today the release of Inside, a new cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution designed to enhance indoor location intelligence and enable mission-critical decision making in real-time during public safety incident response. Inside software is powered by Esri, a global leader in GIS technology, and allows users to create, interact with and manage valuable indoor data for emergency dispatchers, first responders and school safety personnel.

Inside product features include:

Enhanced location intelligence in 2D and 3D: Inside software operationalizes indoor data by creating a common operating picture for facility, school and public safety stakeholders. It allows users to visualize buildings in 2D and 3D to garner spatial awareness and enhance emergency planning capabilities.

Smart floorplans for safer futures : Users can increase locational confidence by applying Inside software to update, manage and visualize accurate, up-to-date indoor mapping data. Additionally, users can collaborate with other agencies and public safety departments to ensure location intelligence is available when needed the most.

Precise indoor incident location: Inside software allows users to access authoritative indoor mapping data, enabling first responders to collaboratively plan time-sensitive entry and exit routes through an accessible user interface, efficiently access data about equipment, such as automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and fire extinguishers, and locate incidents with accuracy.

"We know that many incidents happen inside, yet for most facilities, indoor mapping data is either unavailable or completely outdated," said Ashley Buzzeo, Associate Vice President of Product at DATAMARK. "Our team spoke to hundreds of clients about the gap in indoor intelligence and was inspired to develop a product to meet this need in the public safety community. We created Inside software as a solution that takes highly accurate data beyond the front door of a facility and into the hands of responders and stakeholders."

Inside software has the power to create safer spaces and peace of mind for building occupants by integrating highly accurate indoor data with tools to facilitate effective exit planning, easy access to emergency assets and improved incident response. For additional information on Inside software and the benefits of indoor mapping for emergency response, visit DATAMARK's guide on the subject here: https://datamarkgis.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-indoor-mapping-for-public-safety-professionals/

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

