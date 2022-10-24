OFFERING USE OF PAUL NEWMAN'S LIKENESS FOR A LIMITED TIME, NEWMAN'S OWN INVITES OTHER BRANDS TO "GIVE IT ALL AWAY" TO HELP CHILDREN

The unprecedented philanthropic initiative lets brands use Paul Newman's name, image, and likeness – but only if they promise to "give it all away."

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We live in the age of celebrity endorsements. These days, pop stars can earn upwards of $50 million just by posing next to a soda can in a 30-second commercial. Athletes might take home $25 million by agreeing to endorse a cereal and can earn $160 million for wearing a pair of sneakers. This trend nods to the fact that the commercialization of one's "personal brand" is a key factor for achieving personal financial success in the 21st century.

Forty years ago, legendary actor, racecar driver, and philanthropist Paul Newman put his face forward too, but in a radically different way than what we see from many others today. When The Hustler and Cool Hand Luke star established the food company Newman's Own in 1982 and put his iconic blue eyes and megawatt smile on bottles of salad dressing, he declared that the company would give away 100% of its profits. Some 40 years later, Paul Newman's decision to "give it all away" has become the stuff of legend in the world of philanthropy. His company has sold millions of food products over the years, and recently reached a remarkable milestone: Paul Newman and Newman's Own have donated $600 million to charitable causes since its founding.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Newman's Own and this incredible giving milestone, Newman's Own is now inviting other brands to get in on "Newman's Deal." In a groundbreaking philanthropic effort that aims to inspire like-minded brands to take a page from Paul Newman's philanthropic playbook, Newman's Own will take the unprecedented step of giving away Paul Newman's image to brands who want to use his iconic visage to attract new consumers. But the deal is…these brands must agree to follow Paul's lead and give away 100% of the profits from the limited-edition products to help kids.

A short film showcasing Newman's Deal and the legendary history of Newman's Own 40-year commitment to giving away 100% of its profits from the sale of its food and beverage products is featured on NewmansDeal.com. Interested brands are encouraged to review the limited-time-only licensing application and apply at NewmansDeal.com. Brands chosen as a "Newman's Deal" partner will have permission to use an image or a collection of images of Paul Newman or his signature. The library of iconic photos available feature Newman across his career as a Hollywood actor, racecar driver, and lifestyle and fashion icon. The photo(s) and signature, along with a Newman's Own "100% Profits to Help Kids" stamp of authenticity can be leveraged by brand partners across product labeling and marketing channels to drive sales, verifying the product's commitment to "give it all away" to help kids. Applications will be accepted from October 24-November 24, 2022, and brands will be notified by January 31, 2023, if they are selected.

"For 40 years, Paul Newman's face has been a symbol of radically good philanthropy," said Nicole Malcolm-Manyara, CMO of Newman's Own, Inc. "We're thrilled to offer more of Paul Newman through 'Newman's Deal' and we encourage more brands to give it all away… just as Paul did when he decided to emblazon his face on a bottle of salad dressing. This limited time offer to use Paul Newman's likeness is the perfect way to celebrate his inspiring legacy, particularly as we unveil a new Newman's Own brand identity and Newman's Own Foundation focuses its mission to help children facing adversity."

The announcement of "Newman's Deal" arrives on the heels of a head-to-toe brand refresh for Newman's Own products, which includes the rollout of a new logo, vibrantly illustrated packaging, and an inspiring new brand platform and tagline 'Radically Good' – supported by the largest advertising campaign to date from Newman's Own. The new tagline "Radically Good" was inspired by Paul Newman's radically good commitment to "give it all away." The new packaging is rolling out now, starting with the company's fan-favorite pizzas. For the first time and in recognition of the Foundation's new mission, select products will feature heartwarming stories of the many children and families who have directly benefited from Newman's Own, helping consumers better connect with the impact they're making when they purchase the company's products.

The campaign will appear in various out-of-home executions in New York City and Chicago and will include digital and social media advertising. The cleverly worded out-of-home advertisements will highlight Newman's Own commitment to giving away 100% of its profits, with copy noting how the brand turns pizza lovers into philanthropists and doesn't support a cause to sell more food – it sells more food to support a cause. The brand is also running a billboard in New York City's Times Square to announce the "Newman's Deal" offer and attract the attention of interested brands and consumers who will be encouraged to get their favorite brands to apply for Newman's Deal.

"For the next forty years and long after that, Newman's Own food company and Newman's Own Foundation will be focused on our mission to nourish and transform the lives of children facing adversity by embracing Paul Newman's ethos of giving it all away," Malcolm-Manyara said. "We hope that by launching 'Newman's Deal', we'll provide incentives for other brands – whether they sell clothing, footwear, personal care, home goods, or anything else – to follow in Paul's footsteps by donating 100% of their profits to help kids. We can't wait for other brands to discover the tremendous benefit that comes from doing radically good work."

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for families and their pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, popcorn, and olive oil as well as dog treats. Newman's Own, Inc., continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to Newman's Own Foundation, which helps children who face adversity.

