RMA of New York Presents Ground-Breaking Research at ASRM 2022

RMA of New York leads the way with innovative genomics and artificial intelligence research to improve patient care and IVF success rates

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians and scientists at RMA of New York (Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York) and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York proudly presented 21 original scientific abstracts at the 78th annual American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) congress in Anaheim, California. Research topics included live birth outcomes after COVID-19 vaccination, reproductive outcomes following transfer of embryos created from frozen eggs, and access to fertility care for trans- and gender-diverse patients.

"The reproductive journey is different now than it was 20 years ago, 10 years ago, and will be months from now. By analyzing big data, accessing machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence, focusing on genomic and personalized medicine, and ultimately relying on compassionate and consistent clinical care, physicians can improve reproductive outcomes for their patients. We are proud to contribute to science, and look forward to participating in the advancement of the field of reproductive medicine for years to come," said Alan B. Copperman, MD, FACOG, executive director and CEO of RMA of New York, and Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and Clinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Nearly two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public still has questions about the use of the COVID-19 vaccines in women who are trying to conceive or are pregnant. In a study led by Mount Sinai Reproductive Endocrinologist, Dr. Devora Aharon, the clinical and research team at RMA of New York sought to evaluate any association of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination prior to conception with live birth and neonatal outcomes in patients undergoing IVF. Dr. Aharon and the team found that COVID-19 mRNA vaccination prior to pregnancy is not associated with any impact on live birth rate, probability of premature delivery, or birth weight. This strongly suggests the COVID-19 mRNA vaccination does not have a harmful impact on gestation and neonatal outcomes. This study complements Dr. Aharon's previous research, which demonstrated no correlation between the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and the implantation rate of euploid embryos.

"This is one of the largest studies to review fertility and IVF cycle outcomes in patients who received COVID-19 vaccinations. The study found no significant differences in response to ovarian stimulation, egg quality, embryo development, or pregnancy outcomes between the vaccinated compared to unvaccinated patients," said Devora A. Aharon, MD. "Our findings that vaccination had no impact on these outcomes should be reassuring to those who are trying to conceive, are in early pregnancy, or hope to conceive in the future."

Dr. Chelsea Canon, a third-year Fellow, presented novel research providing further insight into the use of cryopreserved oocytes to create embryos for transfer. Her research compared pregnancy outcomes from patients who used embryos developed from fresh oocytes to those of patients who used embryos created with cryopreserved oocytes. Dr. Canon found that ongoing pregnancy and live birth rates do not differ in patients undergoing frozen, single euploid embryo transfers whether their embryo originated from a fresh or cryopreserved oocyte. These results have particular importance as more patients are returning to the clinic to receive treatment and opting to use cryopreserved oocytes to create embryos.

Additionally, first-year Fellow Dr. Samantha Estevez presented her work on access to fertility care for trans- and gender-diverse (TGD) patients in the United States. To better understand whether fertility preservation is an established part of hospital services and comprehensive care models, Dr. Estevez and her research team surveyed 654 U.S. hospital websites for evidence of the presence or absence of TGD care. Dr. Estevez's results highlight a significant gap in access to information for TGD-specific fertility care in the U.S. and the critical need for multidisciplinary care to be readily available to TGD patients.

RMA of New York is at the forefront of groundbreaking research in infertility and reproductive medicine, and is committed to advancing science for the treatment of infertility.

