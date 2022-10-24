Trinity Hunt Extends its Partnership with Improving through the Closing of its First Continuation Fund

Trinity Hunt Extends its Partnership with Improving through the Closing of its First Continuation Fund

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving, a premier modern technology services company, today announced the extension of its partnership with Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm and Improving's partner since 2018. Through its partnership with a newly formed Continuation Fund managed by Trinity Hunt, Improving will have access to additional time and a substantial pool capital for follow-on investments to support the continued growth of the business.

Improving entered into a partnership with Trinity Hunt in July 2018 and has successfully realized strong organic growth in addition to completing seven add-on acquisitions since close. With support from Trinity Hunt through the Continuation Fund, Improving will continue to pursue the Company's 10-year vision including further expansion into the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving, said, "I am grateful to Trinity Hunt and all the investors who have supported our efforts and accelerated our growth. We have been fortunate to work with such an amazing private equity partner over these last few years and we look forward to continuing to provide excellent consulting services to our customers across the world."

Blake Apel, Managing Partner of Trinity Hunt, adds "We are extremely proud of the success that Improving has achieved since our investment in 2018. The Company's leading culture and exceptional service delivery continue to differentiate Improving and we are excited about the growth that can be unlocked with additional time and capital from the Continuation Fund."

About Improving

Improving is a modern digital services company offering consulting, software development, outsourcing and training. The Company has an international presence with sixteen office locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. To learn more about Improving, visit www.improving.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm with over $1.5 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

