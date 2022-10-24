Whele LLC Announces National Voluntary Recall of Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad Due to Product Safety Concerns

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whele LLC, of Boston, MA, is voluntarily recalling its Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad, due to product safety concerns. Use of this product may lead to burns, mild shocks, or rashes/irritation.
This recall applies to 544,212 Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad units manufactured between 08JAN21 to 03JAN22 and distributed from 29JUL21 through 21JUL22. Product was sold via Amazon.com and Walmart.com.
Model Numbers and Descriptions Below:
- MB-001 (NA-H1121B): Large (12" x 24") Blue Electric Heating Pad
- MB-002 (NA-H21C): Extra-Large (20" x 24") Blue Electric Heating Pad
- PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2(NA-H1121B): Large (12" x 24") Grey Electric Heating Pad
The product lot number can be found directly on the heating pad listed in black text beneath the product instructions.
MB-001 (NA-H1121B)
210108
210305
210805
211002
211107
210109
210306
210806
211003
211108
210110
210307
210901
211004
211201
210111
210308
210902
211005
211202
210201
210309
210904
211006
211203
210202
210310
210905
211007
211204
210203
210405
210906
211008
211205
210204
210406
210903
211009
211206
210301
210407
210907
211010
211207
210401
210501
210908
211101
220101
210402
210502
210909
211102
220201
210403
210801
210910
211103
220103
210302
210802
210911
211104
210303
210803
210912
211105
210304
210804
211001
211106
MB-002 (NA-H21C)
210901
211001
PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2
220103
This recall has been initiated due to product safety concerns. We received 286 complaints between July 2021 to September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or presenting other electrical problems. 31 of these complaints reported injuries such as mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.
Use of this product may lead to electric shocks and/or skin irritation, rashes, blisters, or burns. Severe burns may result in infection or formation of scar tissue.
- Immediately cease use of the product.
- If you have product on hand, please take the following actions:
a. Ensure unit is unplugged.
b. Safely cut the cord off the device
c. Take a picture of the device to demonstrate that the device can no longer be used
d. Upload a picture of the device with the cord cut to our website
- Please visit our website www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com to verify that you have received this notification, even if you no longer have the product on hand.
- All reimbursement information can also be found on our website www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com
- Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine the product subject to recall. We will be in contact to gather any remaining inventory for destruction.
- If you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them within two (2) business days of this product recall. Your notification to your customers may be enhanced by including a copy of this recall notification and must include the following url: www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com
Consumers with questions can call 866-918-8768, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm EST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
Whele LLC is a leading consumer goods company that sells products on Amazon and other third party marketplaces. To learn more about Mighty Bliss, one of Whele's brands, visit: https://www.mightybliss.com/
