INTERNATIONAL ANIME MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

World's Leading Anime Pop Stars Together On Stage for the First Time in an Immersive Live Concert Experience Starring Virtual Music Idols Kizuna AI Original Singeroid "#kzn," vocal duo HIMEHINA, GUMI, vocal trio MaRiNaSu, and pop twins LiLYPSE

Two month North American tour kicks off February 6, 2023 at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre

Tour is produced by Anime Entertainment LLC, which is led by industry veterans and two of the founders of BASE Hologram, Bob Ringe and Marty Tudor

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural International Anime Music Festival announces its debut tour, bringing virtual music superstars to 37 venues across North America starting Feb. 6, 2023. This marks the first time the popular VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers) and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer generated voices) appear on stage together.

International Anime Music Festival

Starring Kizuna AI Original Singeroid "#kzn", vocal duo HIMEHINA, vocal trio MaRiNaSu, the North American debut of fan favorite GUMI, and pop twins LiLYPSE, the show will be in LIVE, DJ-led multimedia concert rave. Featuring brand new songs and never-before-seen content, the tour brings these characters to life on state-of-the-art LED and high-definition digital projections. These characters are among the fan-favorites of the international anime-music movement. Originating in Japan, these superstar avatars have exploded globally over the past two years, drawing tens of millions of followers worldwide, generating over 62 million Google searches, and more than 1.2 billion views (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others).

Artist Presale starts on Monday, October 31st at 10am local time. Tickets for all North America shows go on sale Friday, November 4th at 10am local time. Visit IAMF.LIVE to learn more, sign up for presale access and to purchase tickets.

The worldwide festival will continue its tour throughout 2023, in Europe, Southeast Asia and South America.

"I feel honored and privileged to be working with the talented IP holders and character creators of the five acts appearing on our International Anime Music Festival," says producer Bob Ringe. "The response from the Anime community and Anime creators worldwide has exceeded my expectations. See you all at the festival!"

"I am excited to work with this extraordinary visually exciting Art Form," says producer Marty Tudor. "The energy that this group of Virtual Artists has is amazing and incites the best of our superb creative team. This show will be a blast!"

Banc of California is providing the financial support.

The International Anime Music Festival is produced by Anime Entertainment LLC – led by industry veterans and two of the co-founders of BASE Hologram Bob Ringe and Marty Tudor – with Creative Director Rob Roth (Tony Award winner for Disney's Beauty and the Beast). The tour is represented by Wasserman Music (North America) and UTA (Internationally).

NORTH AMERICA 2023 TOUR SCHEDULE:

Mon, February 6, 2023 | Vancouver, BC | Orpheum Theatre

Wed, February 8, 2023 | Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

Thu, February 9, 2023 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat, February 11, 2023 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Civic Auditorium

Tue, February 14, 2023 | Los Angeles, CA | Microsoft Theatre

Thu, February 16, 2023 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri, February 17, 2023 | Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sat, February 18, 2023 | Albuquerque, AZ | Revel Entertainment Center

Sun, February 19, 2023 | Denver, CO | Mission Ballroom

Tue, February 21, 2023 | Kansas City, MO | Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Thu, February 23, 2023 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at Moody Theater

Fri, February 24, 2023 | San Antonio, TX | Tech Port Arena

Sat, February 25, 2023 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun, February 26, 2023 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Tue, February 28, 2023 | Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion

Wed, March 1, 2023 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory At The District

Thu, March 2, 2023 | St. Paul, MN | Myth Live

Fri, March 3, 2023 | Milwaukee, WI | Riverside Theatre

Sat, March 4, 2023 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre

Sun, March 5, 2023 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre

Tue, March 7, 2023 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theater at Old National Center

Wed, March 8, 2023 | Cleveland, OH | The Agora

Thu, March 9, 2023 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's

Fri, March 11, 2023 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS

Sun, March 12, 2023 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Tue, March 14, 2023 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre

Wed, March 15, 2023 | New York, NY | Terminal 5

Thu, March 16, 2023 | Boston, MA | Roadrunner

Fri, March 17, 2023 | Mashantucket, CT | The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sat, March 18, 2023 | National Harbor, MD | MGM National Harbor

Sun, March 19, 2023 | Philadelphia, PA | Franklin Music Hall

Tue, March 21, 2023 | Charlotte, NC | Blumenthal Performing Arts Center - Belk Theatre

Wed, March 22, 2023 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre

Thu, March 23, 2023 | Durham, NC | DPAC

Fri, March 24, 2023 | Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre

Sat, March 25, 2023 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live

Sun, March 26, 2023 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Thu, March 30, 2023 | Monterrey, Mexico | Arena Monterrey

Fri, March 31, 2023 | Mexico City, Mexico | Arena CDMX

For more about the artists and tour, please visit IAMF.LIVE.

