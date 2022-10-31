Mopar Charges Into SEMA With Three New Custom Concept Vehicles

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

"Electromod" Jeep® CJ Surge concept explores an efficient battery-electric propulsion system of the future

Two new attention-grabbing Ram concept trucks feature an array of innovative Mopar performance parts and accessories for the active work-and-play-lifestyle customer

Mopar will showcase an array of customized vehicles and its latest quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories in its 15,345-square-foot exhibit in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Show, Nov. 1-4

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar, the global name for Stellantis' genuine parts and authentic accessories

Mopar is charging into this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas with three new head-turning concept vehicles and hundreds of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories.

Inside the 15,345-square-foot exhibit in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Show, Nov. 1-4, showgoers will experience the passion, creativity and innovation of Mopar - the iconic, 85-year-old performance brand.

"With a spotlight on electrification, Mopar is in a great position to fully enhance the customer experience with quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories," said Mark Bosanac, North America senior vice president, Mopar service, parts and customer care. "The Jeep CJ Surge concept explores a future zero-emission propulsion system kit and supports the Jeep brand's mission to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world. Separately, our Ram 1500 Backcountry X and TRX Gold Shot concepts showcase a truckload of innovative Mopar accessories for our award-winning full-size trucks."

Following is information on each of the three new concept vehicles:

Jeep CJ Surge Concept

Custom designed and engineered to explore an efficient battery-electric propulsion system for classic Jeep models, the Jeep CJ Surge electromod concept allows Mopar designers and engineers to gain a better understanding of potential battery-electric vehicle (BEV) parts kit applications, leading to a future propulsion-system offering for enthusiasts to build or convert classic and current cars and trucks into zero-emission vehicles.

A true Jeep 4x4, the CJ Surge concept is powered by a custom propulsion system. Under the hood, a scalable 400-volt, 200-kW Electric Drive Module mounts to the frame with custom-designed solid motor mounts. Power to all four wheels is supplied by 24 lithium-ion battery modules and torque runs through a two-speed Jeep transfer case with selectable gearing. Battery modules are enclosed in a custom shell mounted in the rear of the passenger cabin.

Riding high on 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires paired with a 2-inch lift kit, the stunning Copper Canyon body stands out with gloss black and Surf Blue Surge graphics and bodyside striping. The concept hood and bezel are painted gloss black, along with the iconic seven-slot Jeep grille.

The CJ Surge concept rolls on matte black 18-by-9-inch Black Rhino Solid wheels that carry Surf Blue accents on the rim beads and ride below the oversized concept fender flares. Front and rear Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) Dana 44 Crate axles help the CJ Surge concept easily crawl over rocks and boulders.

A JPP Wrangler JK Rubicon Bumper Kit carries a JPP Rubicon Warn winch up front and is flanked on both sides by Surf Blue tow hooks and amber LED fog lamps. Underbody protection is provided by JPP Rubicon skid and front-bumper plates and concept JPP rock rails. A custom BEV charge port is located just behind the driver-side door opening.

Looking out from the 2-inch cropped windshield, the driver and passenger are perched in custom seats installed with concept seat risers. Both seats feature Surf Blue stitching on the black Sedoso cloth and houndstooth fabric inserts.

A Wrangler JK center console features a rotary shifter knob, while Mopar instrument-panel gauges include a charge indicator to let the driver know how much battery life remains.

The cockpit of the CJ Surge concept is surrounded by a custom-built roll cage, while a custom-shaped bikini top offers valuable shade and cover from the elements. No JPP concept would be complete without a set of Mopar all-weather floor mats.

To cap off the interior touches, the custom steering wheel is adorned by a unique JPP horn pad badge.

Ram 1500 TRX Gold Shot Concept

The eye-catching Ram 1500 TRX Gold Shot concept transforms the apex predator of the production truck world into a custom high-performance toy hauler for the motocross enthusiast.

Built upon the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX - the quickest, fastest and most powerful pickup truck in the world - the Satin Bitter Yellow/Satin Black concept carries massive TRX side graphics and brings the proven high-speed capability and durability to arrive at the off-road trails in record time.

Custom-designed, Vintage Bronze 18-by-9.5-inch Black Rhino Chamber wheels ride on 37-inch BFGoodrich tires for a performance-inspired appearance at all four corners. Providing easy access to a pair of motorcycles in the truck bed is a Mopar bed step that lowers for easy access and, with a gentle push, retracts to a stored, out-of-the way position.

Behind the cab, a RamBar accessory bar features a pair of concept 14-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights, generating 4,300 lumens of exceptionally bright light. The truck-bed surface is protected by a black, Mopar spray-in textured bedliner.

Protecting the front and rear underside areas of the TRX Gold Shot concept are custom metal skid plates that feature laser-etched Mopar lettering. Use of the front skid plate helps to increase the approach angle by 2.3 degrees up to 32.5 degrees. Mopar rock rails also help protect the side sills from any damage.

Just below the rear bumper, a pair of 5-inch black Mopar exhaust tips provide a sporty, finished appearance.

The premium interior of the TRX Gold Shot concept comes straight from the award-winning Ram 1500 TRX production model with center stack, instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel with prominent paddle shifters and center-console-mounted floor shifter.

Alaska Gold stitching and accents throughout the interior cabin match the striking exterior look.

Aggressive sport seats are premium wrapped with Capri leather and perforated Alcantara suede inner bolsters. Gold Spinneybeck leather chaser stripes provide a bold use of exterior-matching contrast color to the black front and rear seats. Both front seats feature embroidered TRX logos on the upper back panels and Mopar logos on the outboard shoulder bolster.

A vinyl floor from the Ram 1500 Tradesman model allows for quick and easy interior cleaning.

Ram 1500 Backcountry X Concept

For the truck owner who is serious about combining work and play, the Ram 1500 Backcountry X concept builds upon the class-exclusive RamBox cargo management system with custom-designed RamPack and RamRack features that significantly increase the secure storage space without compromising the functionality of the pickup bed.

Designed for sleek and integrated fit on both sides of the truck bed, the conceptual RamPack storage compartments – located above the standard RamBox on each bed side – open via a single, carbon-fiber, hatch-type panel. Valuable storage space is expanded by more than 68% (up to 12.3 cubic feet) with the custom RamPack system. Custom rectangular shelves run the full length of the vast compartments and a pair of tie-down loops provide secure mounting locations. Mopar RamBox vertical bin dividers also help to keep stored gear organized.

The custom RamRack on the Ram 1500 Backcountry X continues the design investigation of the telescoping storage-rack system first shown on the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept at the 2021 SEMA Show. The RamRack uses additional Thule cross rails above the bed for mounting gear and accessories. Attached in each corner of the RamRack are 2-inch TYRI LED lights, while a Center High Mount Stop Light adds a third brake light to the rear crossbar.

On the inside panel of the tailgate, a custom Mopar RamGate task-bench insert features various conversion charts and an angle finder coupled with an array of Rockler woodworking hardware. A durable Mopar spray-in bedliner protects the floor of the truck bed.

The Ram 1500 Backcountry X concept rides on a Mopar 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks, matte-black 20-by-9-inch Fuel Heater wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich tires. The two-tone Matte Iced Silver Titanium and matte-black exterior stands out with contrasting anodized orange bodyside stripes and accents on the hood, tow hooks (front and rear) and grille badge.

Up front, a Mopar tubular grille guard has four Mopar 5-inch LED off-road lights to provide significantly enhanced forward lighting.

Black-painted Mopar tube steps, located on both side rails, provide easy entry and exit from the elevated cabin. A Mopar rear bed step uses an articulating arm that lowers down for easy access to the truck bed and retracts back to a stored position.

Inside, tone-on-tone neutral green front and second-row bucket seats feature contrasting orange accent stitching that carries throughout the cabin on the steering wheel, door panels and armrests. Contrasting anodized orange air vent controls also provide a custom look and feel.

Front bucket seats wear custom embroidered Backcountry X and Mopar logos. Between the front seats, a custom, deployable work surface with an integrated measuring system slides out from the soft center armrest and provides 12 by 14 inches of additional workspace.

Unique interior A-pillar handles and exterior C-pillar handles are wrapped with a stylish black Gode-Tex vinyl.

Floor protection is provided by Mopar all-weather mats, while under the second-row bench seat, a concept RamVac on-board vacuum makes cleaning the cabin area easy after coming back from the trail or the worksite.

Even More Mopar Concepts

Making their SEMA debuts are additional custom vehicles from Jeep including:

Jeep Gladiator D-Coder Concept

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe Concept

Jeep '41 Concept

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Birdcage Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 - 20th Anniversary Concept

In addition, two new customized vehicles from Mark Worman, legendary Mopar enthusiast and star of Motor Trend's Graveyard Carz, will also be making their debuts at the 2022 SEMA Show:

1970 Dodge Challenger TA, painted Vitamin C Orange and powered by a Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 crate engine

1971 Plymouth Barracuda, painted factory B5 Blue and powered by a 426-cubic-inch HEMI V-8

Mopar

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar, the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Jeep Performance Parts

Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) provide off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. The products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product. To see the full line of Jeep Performance Parts, visit mopar.com/jpp.

Stellantis Parts and Services

Supporting automotive customers throughout the world, Stellantis Parts and Services is a diverse, dedicated team committed to providing exceptional customer service and a 360-degreee, multi-brand, one-stop-shop solution. With certified technical expertise, a vast distribution network and a comprehensive portfolio of approved multi-brand parts and accessories, the focus of the division is to efficiently deliver the right quality part to the right place at the right time – the first time and every time. With the arrival of electrification and the significance of circular economy and the Independent Aftermarket, Stellantis Parts and Services is well-positioned to transform and enhance the customer experience.

