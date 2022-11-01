Altra Launches Its Spin on a Max Cushion Road Shoe

The new VIA Olympus leverages lightweight cushion plus Altra signature tech for a plush ride

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altra Running , a leading innovator in performance running, launches VIA Olympus: a max cushion road shoe designed to provide optimal cushion and efficiency for a comfortable run no matter the distance.

With more than two years of research and development under foot, VIA Olympus celebrates a combination of Altra's award-winning technologies coupled with a new rocker shape geometry that encourages a more efficient toe-off. Altra's spin on a max cushion road shoe means VIA Olympus is stacked with features. In addition to its new rocker geometry, Altra's FootShape™Fit, Balanced Cushioning™ and EGO MAX™midsole helps VIA Olympus deliver a plushy road ride that helps put runners in a more forward leaning stance.

"Our goal was to create a running shoe for consumers who enjoy max cushion, but do it in an Altra specific way that incorporates our FootShape comfort," said Todd Dalhausser, President of Altra Running. "The product team nailed it. VIA Olympus is quick on foot and provides a rocker shape geometry for runners who want an efficient and familiar running experience they know and love from Altra. The early feedback from runners all over the world experiencing the VIA Olympus at this year's Fall Marathon Major expos has been very exciting and confirming to see."

VIA Olympus' design is sculpted to help mimic the natural run experience, which also adds to the efficiency of the shoe. Available in three striking but contemporary colorways for both men and women, VIA Olympus is available November 1, 2022 at altrarunning.com . MSRP $170

Altra was founded in the backroom of a small specialty running store in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. Since the beginning, the goal has been to create innovative and purposeful running shoes that help people run more naturally. Altra's unique platform includes a Footshape™ toe box that allows the toes to relax and spread out which enhances stability and encourages natural running form. Balanced Cushioning™ platform positions the heel and forefoot at an equal distance from the ground, cultivating optimal alignment, better form and a low-impact landing. Altra is on a mission to unleash human potential by inspiring the world to move naturally. Be a part of our journey and follow along on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . #altrarunning

