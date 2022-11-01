Barchart Automates Hedging for Grain Buyers to Digitize Agriculture

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a commodity data and technology leader trusted by over 600 agribusinesses representing over 2,000 grain facilities, announces cmdtyView Hedge, the latest digital workflow within Barchart's AgTech ecosystem. With this innovation, agribusinesses can now automate hedging for physical grain in cmdtyView; a fixture on grain merchandiser desktops. Barchart's ecosystem for grain merchandising workflows also includes the 2022 award winning AgTech platform , Marketplace Apps .

Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart) (PRNewswire)

Barchart already connects producers and grain buyers by linking producer-facing apps to cmdtyView - the addition of cmdtyView Hedge unlocks more efficiency by creating automated hedge orders for open offers; and then pushing grain contracts and hedge executions directly into an agribusiness's ERP system when an offer matches.

"Our hedging system was designed to streamline grain contracting and risk management for our agribusiness clients," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Combined with our best-in-class ERP connectivity, we are able to provide clients with a grain buying platform that scales for any size operation."

"Grain merchandisers are looking for a solution to manage their hedging activity in one place. Barchart customers will gain a ton of efficiency and remove costly errors with cmdtyView Hedge," says Mike Driscoll, Barchart's Head of Commodities. "With our solution all of the grain buying and hedging happens in one spot, so our customers will no longer need to maintain shared spreadsheets and multiple software platforms, nor rekey everything back into the ERP."

cmdtyView is connected across the grain supply chain, including to farmers who are able to submit offers via Barchart's elevator-branded mobile apps, as well as to grain accounting and ERP providers for managing contracts, tickets and positions; and to futures brokerage firms and exchanges for execution and clearing. The integration of hedging into cmdtyView eliminates the need for multiple systems, making cmdtyView an end-to-end platform for commodity trading .

To learn more or to request a demo of hedge management in action, please click here or contact us at commodities@barchart.com.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barchart