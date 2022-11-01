CenterPoint Energy Foundation Donates $50,000 to STEM Nonprofit Learning Undefeated

Generous Grant Will Bring Mobile STEM Laboratory to Lake Charles Area Schools

LAKE CHARLES, La., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation committed $50,000 to Learning Undefeated, a nonprofit providing free STEM education resources to local schools. The check presentation took place at Ray D. Molo Middle School in Lake Charles, La.

Learning Undefeated (PRNewswire)

Learning Undefeated's mobile STEM lab programs engage local students with science, technology, engineering, and math concepts through experiential learning, introducing students to in-demand careers located right in their own community.

"We are honored to award this grant for $50,000 to Learning Undefeated," said Tony Gardner, Vice President Louisiana and Mississippi Gas, for CenterPoint Energy . "We're proud to invest in the communities we serve by supporting programs that improve quality of life and promote inclusion. By expanding access to STEM programs and workforce development, we're working to help communities thrive."

Learning Undefeated's award-winning Drop Anywhere Lab student experience uses game-based learning, touchscreen walls, and special effects to explore chemistry, agriculture, and engineering concepts. In 2022, Learning Undefeated's shipping container based Drop Anywhere Lab won the Best of STEM Awards in the Social Impact: Promoting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category.

"So many students don't know about high growth STEM jobs located right here in their local community," said Brian Gaines, CEO of Learning Undefeated. "This collaboration with CenterPoint Energy will benefit thousands of students across the region through hands-on STEM experiences, building their confidence in STEM subjects and empowering them to know that STEM careers are out there for them."

Inside the shipping container, students use interactive gameplay and team collaboration to investigate scientific concepts, make claims and use evidence to solve challenges as they interact with 360-degree video, light and sound. The learning continues in the classroom with extension activities that allow students to continue exploring through hands-on laboratory investigations.

"Ray D. Molo Middle School is proud to host this unique learning experience for our students," said Shonna Anderson, Principal. "Hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math experience help engage our students at an early age and build their confidence in these critical subjects."

The Drop Anywhere Lab will serve elementary and middle schools throughout the fall including Ray D. Molo Middle School, Iowa Middle School, and T.H. Watkins Middle School. Schools can sign up to receive a free visit from the mobile lab at the Learning Undefeated website.

About Learning Undefeated

Learning Undefeated is driving race and gender equity in STEM through experiential and deep-impact learning experiences for students from under resourced communities. Best known for its fleet of traveling STEM laboratories , Learning Undefeated's flagship STEM education program has prepared more than 1.3 million K-12 students for STEM careers since 2003, through hands-on content exploration, game-based learning, summer camps, and talent development programs. Learning Undefeated also operates several other celebrated STEM education programs including custom curriculum development, summer camp, and STEM disaster recovery education.

Visit learningundefeated.org or follow us on social media @LearningUNDFTD.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com .

Learning Undefeated (PRNewsfoto/Learning Undefeated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Learning Undefeated