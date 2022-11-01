My Green Mattress Announces Black Friday Sale

SAVE up to $250 on Certified Organic Mattresses & SAVE 10% on Emily Organic Crib Mattress & Sleep Accessories

The Sale Begins Friday, November 11th!

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress announces their Black Friday Sale with savings up to $250 OFF certified organic mattresses and 10% OFF the Emily Organic Crib Mattress and sleep accessories including: latex toppers, organic cotton protectors and sheet sets. The sale runs November 11th – November 27th.

Give the gift of cozy, healthy sleep from the eco friendly and organic My Green Mattress.

Give the gift of cozy, comfortable, healthy sleep. My Green Mattress offers the best value eco friendly, certified organic mattresses and handcrafts each mattress in their family-owned and operated mattress factory. Customers can take advantage of fast, free shipping. Shop small and gift big this holiday season without the stress of shipping delays.

My Green Mattress is offering $250 off any size luxury Natural Escape Latex Hybrid Mattress. Customers can also SAVE $150 on the award-winning Kiwi Organic Mattress and the latex-free Pure Eco Mattress. While supplies last, the spring-free Hope Latex Mattress will be offered as a final sale at $500 off the original price. Save 10% on Earth-friendly organic sleep accessories and on the signature Emily Organic Crib mattress.

Established in 2007, My Green Mattress is America's original, certified organic mattress factory. The materials and operations in the family-owned factory are certified all-organic by the Control Union. Each mattress is handcrafted with Earth's finest materials including GOTS certified organic cotton, American-sourced and ethically raised organic wool, and GOLS certified organic latex. The company's organic certifications can be found here . All mattresses are naturally hypoallergenic, nontoxic and free from polyurethane foams and flame retardant chemicals. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120 Night Sleep Trial, a 20 Year Warranty. The company offers an additional $50 discount to U.S. military and veterans, on most mattresses. My Green Mattress donates 1% of their total sales to environmental organizations working to create a healthier planet through their partnership with 1% For The Planet.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy, and affordable mattresses for the entire family. The company has received numerous awards for their commitment to creating healthy and affordable organic mattresses and sleep accessories. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit: MyGreenMattress.com.

