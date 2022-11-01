Rutgers Part-Time MBA concentration in global business paid dividends for recent graduate

Student receives promotion while pursuing MBA and gains knowledge that will position him as a decisive leader.

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even before Andrew Plotkin completed his Rutgers MBA, the degree had helped him advance at Sony Music Entertainment.

Andrew Plotkin received a promotion while he was earning his MBA part-time at Rutgers Business School. “It’s already made an impact on my career, (PRNewswire)

"This is the big one!" Plotkin said of earning his MBA part time over the past three years. "It's already made an impact on my career and positions me well for future growth." He concentrated his studies in global business.

During the summer, Plotkin was promoted to director of global governance for Sony Music Entertainment. He manages risk mitigation and segregation of duties for finance and accounting services across the globe, ensuring compliance with generally accepted accounting principles. "My team and I serve as a front-line defense to prevent financial records material misstatement," he said.

Plotkin said his MBA studies began paying off with his first course at Rutgers Business School in May 2019. "I left every class with information I immediately applied at my job," he said. Plotkin received his diploma in October, graduating summa cum laude.

The 38-year-old had worked for 15 years in supply chain and business process management — including 7½ years with SME — when he was encouraged to pursue an MBA "to position me for a seat at the table," he said. His SME hiring manager, a senior vice president, and the corporation's chief financial officer all earned their MBAs from Rutgers Business School, he said.

Working on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, Plotkin commuted to RBS-Newark for evening in-person classes, while taking other courses online. He gave RBS high marks for handling the transition to all-remote learning in March 2020 when the pandemic shut down campuses across Rutgers. In-person classes resumed last September.

Plotkin said school and work were both exceptionally supportive in his efforts to balance a full-time career, graduate school, and his home life. The Cranford resident and his wife Rebecca Salomon became parents in September 2019 as he started his second course.

The Rutgers instructors, experts in their fields, provided real-world experiences that helped him understand concepts and learn how to apply them, Plotkin said. He found Assistant Professor Yla Eason's "Business Communications" class on sharpening writing and speaking skills extremely useful. "Part of my responsibility is breaking down regulations and the technology-based system controls for people who need to understand them," he said, "so this is a crucial skill for my job."

Another standout course was "Financial Management," offered online and taught by Professor Tavy Ronen, who also is the founding director of the Business of Fashion programs at Rutgers. "She is brilliant and brought an excitement to the material," he said.

But perhaps Plotkin's favorite course was "Managing Strategic Transformation." Assistant Professor Jeremy Vogelmann used case studies about Best Buy, Starbucks, and other global corporations to show how leaders successfully managed crises. "It gave us a perspective and thought process I found really valuable," he said. "I learned tools for making decisions, and confidence in myself to offer solutions to challenges."

Professor Ajai Gaur, acting chair of the Department of Management and Global Business, said MBA students who focus their studies on global business are prepared to take on leadership roles in companies that operate around the world.

"Many organizations now perform much of their business activities – from acquiring parts and components to generating new innovations and knowledge – outside their home countries," Gaur said. "Having a deep understanding of issues such as diversity in consumer preferences, complex organizational structures, and the risks arising from the complexity and interaction of national and international environments becomes crucial in determining which corporate leaders and companies succeed in the global marketplace."

Gaur said the global business concentration equips students with these and other leadership skills they need to emerge as the winning leaders of global companies in the coming decades.

Plotkin took six credits most semesters to complete the 49 credits. All the classes he took were offered evenings, except for one Saturday morning course. While the Part-Time MBA Program was challenging, Plotkin said Rutgers provided an inclusive and helpful environment. "No matter how hectic things got," he said, "everyone made sure we were all supported."

