2022 NFRA Convention Breaks Participation Record and Hosts Over 3,600 Retailer Business Appointments

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention set its highest participation record in history with over 1,400 total attendees who held an estimated 3,600 business appointments with leading retailers. The event held on October 15-18, 2022, at the World Center Marriott, Orlando, Fla. and hosted by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), was designed to bring together leading companies from every segment of the industry in one venue to efficiently and effectively conduct the maximum amount of business in the least amount of time.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (PRNewsfoto/National Frozen & Refrigerated ) (PRNewswire)

More than 100 retailers booked meeting rooms to hold customer business appointments. In addition, some retailers participated in 6-minute speed meetings to accommodate new members and smaller manufacturers who may have difficulty getting regular appointments. Twenty-five retailers set aside time for speed meetings with nearly 100 manufacturers creating more than 600 speed meeting slots, a 20% increase over 2019.

From beginning to end, the convention was structured to help attendees make valuable connections. The opening Taste of Excellence Reception on Sunday, October 16, featured 52 manufacturers, including 13 new NFRA member companies, showcasing 120 of the latest frozen and refrigerated food products.

Opening the Monday, October 17 breakfast session was Alec Ross, former senior advisor for Innovation, State Department, and author of New York Times best-seller The Industries of Future, which dives into economical and tech trends that will shape the next ten years. Headlining the Tuesday, October 18 breakfast session was Ken Jennings, author, gameshow host and most notably, the Greatest Jeopardy! player of all time, accumulating $2.5 million in winnings over his 75-game streak.

The convention also served as a platform for recognizing NFRA leaders and award recipients. The Annual Membership Luncheon on October 17 included the induction of NFRA's new officers and directors. Kevin Schwab, EVP/CCO Sales & Marketing, The Pictsweet Company, was elected as Chairman of the Board. In addition, two new Frozen Food Hall of Fame inductees were Richard Graeter, Graeter's Ice Cream and Ray Tarnowski, Philadelphia Warehousing & Cold Storage (retired).

An Awards Luncheon on October 18 recognized the 2022 Golden Penguin winners for the March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotions. Award winners with the highest scoring entries were revealed as Top Marketers during the luncheon. Four companies were named Top Marketers for March Frozen Food Month: North Florida Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association, B&G Foods, Chris' Food Center and Schraad Sales & Marketing. Two companies were named Top Marketers for June Dairy Month: Land O'Lakes and Brookshire Grocery Company. Two companies were named Top Marketers for the Ice Cream & Novelties promotion: Bubbies Ice Cream and Babbs Supermarket.

The 2023 NFRA Convention is set for October 7-10 at the Marriott Marquis, San Diego. Registration for the event opens March 1, 2023. For more information, visit NFRAConvention.org.

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, NFRA is the sponsor of March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, June/July Ice Cream & Novelties and the Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program.

