ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third quarter 2022 GAAP diluted loss per share of $(2.58)
Third quarter 2022 loss per share, excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special charge, of $(0.54)(1)(2)(3)
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the third quarter 2022, as well as comparisons to prior years:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
Total operating revenue
$ 560.3
$ 459.5
$ 436.5
22.0 %
28.4 %
Total operating expense
591.2
393.2
364.4
50.4
62.3
Operating income (loss)
(30.9)
66.3
72.1
(146.6)
(142.9)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(56.2)
50.2
56.9
(211.8)
(198.7)
Net income (loss)
(46.5)
39.3
43.9
(218.4)
(205.8)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(2.58)
2.18
2.70
(218.3)
(195.6)
Hurricane Ian special charge
35.0
—
—
NM
NM
Diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding Hurricane
$ (0.97)
$ 2.18
$ 2.70
(144.5)
(135.9)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
Total operating revenue
$ 1,690.3
$ 1,211.0
$ 1,379.9
39.6 %
22.5 %
Total operating expense
1,687.8
981.3
1,108.6
72.0
52.2
Operating income
2.4
229.7
271.3
(98.9)
(99.1)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(60.9)
181.5
222.6
(133.6)
(127.4)
Net income (loss)
(50.0)
141.2
171.6
(135.4)
(129.1)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(2.78)
8.18
10.54
(134.0)
(126.4)
Hurricane Ian special charge
35.0
—
—
NM
NM
Diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding Hurricane
$ (1.18)
$ 8.18
$ 10.54
(114.4)
(111.2)
(1)
Recognition bonus awarded despite not meeting internal profit-sharing targets
(2)
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information
(3)
Adjusted to exclude estimated loss from property damage to Sunseeker Resort related to Hurricane Ian. The amount of the loss will be offset in future periods by amounts to be recovered under the company's insurance policies
"I am proud of the team for the strong operational performance delivered in the third quarter," stated John Redmond, CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "We completed the quarter with a controllable completion of 99.4 percent, a significant improvement from the first half of the year. This was achieved on 17.0 percent more scheduled capacity than 2019. In addition, we saw another sequential improvement in load factors, with loads at nearly 89 percent for the quarter. The demand environment remained strong throughout the quarter, resulting in a total operating revenue increase of more than 28 percent as compared with 2019.
"Demand continues to outpace 2019. Forward bookings into the upcoming holiday season are tracking at higher loads and significantly higher yields than at this point in 2019. A new trend we are beginning to observe post-COVID is the increase in passengers combining business and leisure trips. A recent survey showed that nearly 15 percent of respondents were traveling for both business and leisure. Much of this travel happened in the traditional off-peak period of September, resulting in September TRASM1 20 percent higher than September of 2019 on 30 percent more capacity and a load factor improvement of 4.7 percentage points. As we move through the remainder of the year, this is a trend we will watch closely.
"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we tapered capacity a bit as a result of the impacts from Hurricane Ian. We expect scheduled capacity to increase roughly 15 percent year over three-year. Given the strong demand environment coupled with improvements in operations, we expect to expand margins, delivering a profitable fourth quarter. From a balance sheet perspective, we have total liquidity of roughly $1.2 billion. During the quarter, the team executed on the issuance of $550 million in senior secured notes, utilizing the proceeds to repay the Term Loan B. Additionally, we repaid the emergency relief loan received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Furthermore, our board of directors voted to remove the suspension on existing share repurchase authority with $54 million in authority remaining.
"In closing, I would like to thank our team members for all their hard work this quarter, particularly in regards to Hurricane Ian. The team swiftly came together to reposition aircraft, secure the operation, re-accommodate customers, and secure the property at Sunseeker Resort. As a result, we safely navigated the event and returned operations to normal as quickly as possible. Although we do expect a headwind to revenue resulting from Hurricane Ian during the fourth quarter, the impact was minimized due to the efforts of our team."
(1)
Total passenger revenue per available seat mile
Third Quarter 2022 Results
- Loss before income tax of $56.2 million
- Operating income, excluding 2022 recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special charge (2), of $13.4 million, yielding an operating margin of 2.4 percent
- Consolidated EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special charge (2), of $63.2 million, yielding an EBITDA margin of 11.3 percent
- Total operating revenue was $560.3 million, up 28.4 percent year over three-year
- Total average fare of $125.95, up 15.5 percent from the third quarter of 2019
- Operating CASM, excluding fuel, recognition bonus, and Hurricane Ian special charge (1) (3), of 7.61 cents, up 13.9 percent when compared with the third quarter of 2019
- Added 1.7 million members to the Allways Rewards program during its first year
- Allegiant World Mastercard® and Allegiant Allways Rewards® were voted as the No. 1 Best Airline Credit Card and Best Frequent Flyer Program in USA Today's 10 Best 2022 Loyalty/Rewards Readers' Choice Awards
- In October, named to Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list for the second consecutive year
- Donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross for critical disaster relief to communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
(1)
Recognition bonus awarded despite not meeting internal profit-sharing targets
(2)
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information
(3)
Adjusted to exclude estimated loss from property damage to Sunseeker Resort related to Hurricane Ian. The amount of the loss will be offset in future periods by amounts to be recovered under the company's insurance policies
Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity
- Total available liquidity at September 30, 2022 of $1.2 billion, which includes $1.0 billion in cash and investments, and $225 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities
- Board of directors removed suspension on existing share repurchase authority with $54 million in authority remaining
- $221.8 million in cash from operations year-to-date
- Total debt at September 30, 2022 was $2.0 billion
- Secured financing commitments for $200 million to support 737 MAX pre-delivery deposits - facility is currently undrawn
- Issued $550 million 7.25% senior secured notes due in 2027, with proceeds used to prepay $533 million Term Loan B, previously due February 2024
- Other Debt principal payments of $63 million during the quarter
- Air traffic liability at September 30, 2022 was $429.9 million
Airline Capital Expenditures
- Third quarter capital expenditures of $84 million, which includes $46 million for aircraft pre-delivery deposits, aircraft induction costs, and other related costs, and $38 million in other airline capital expenditures
- Full-year 2022 capital expenditures expected to be roughly $325 million, which includes $195 million for aircraft purchases and inductions, pre-delivery deposits, and other related costs, and $130 million in other airline capital expenditures
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor
- Total project spend as of September 30, 2022 was $437 million with $249 million funded by debt and the remaining $188 million funded by Allegiant
- Recorded a $35 million special charge during the quarter related to estimated property damages at Sunseeker Resort resulting from Hurricane Ian, most of which was attributable to subcontractor cranes collapsing onto the buildings
Guidance, subject to revision
Current
Fourth Quarter 2022 guidance
System ASMs - year over three-year change(1)
~13.5%
Scheduled Service ASMs - year over three-year change(1)
~15%
Total operating revenue - year over three-year change(1)
26.5% to 28.5%
Operating CASM, excluding fuel - year over three-year change(1) (4)
13% to 15%
Fuel cost per gallon
$3.75
Full year 2022 guidance
Airline CAPEX
Aircraft, engines, induction costs, and pre-delivery deposits (millions)
$190 to $200
Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)
$50 to $60
Other airline capital expenditures (millions)
$125 to $135
Interest expense (millions) (2) (5)
$100 to $105
Recurring principal payments (millions)
$150 to $160
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Project (millions)
Total projected project spend(3)
$618
Allegiant contributions through September 30, 2022
$188
Allegiant contributions remaining to be spent
$80
Project spend funded by debt through September 30, 2022
$249
Remaining project spend expected to be funded by debt
$101
(1)
Year over three-year percentage changes compare 2022 to 2019
(2)
Includes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft as well as the construction of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor
(3)
Amounts do not contemplate physical damage and remediation to the property resulting from Hurricane Ian
(4)
Excludes any hurricane damage and insurance recoveries
(5)
Interest expense includes loss on debt extinguishment of $7 million
Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period
Aircraft - (seats per AC)
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
YE22
A319 (156 seats)
35
35
35
35
A320 (177 seats)
22
22
22
21
A320 (186 seats)
55
58
59
67
Total
112
115
116
123
The table above is provided based on the company's current plans and is subject to change
Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, November 2, 2022 to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in underserved cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future airline operations, revenue and expenses, available seat mile growth, expected capital expenditures, the timing of aircraft acquisitions and retirements, the number of contracted aircraft to be placed in service in the future, our ability to consummate announced aircraft transactions, the implementation of a joint alliance with Viva Aerobus, the development of our Sunseeker Resort, as well as other information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "guidance," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate", "project", "hope" or similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These risk factors include, without limitation, the impact of Hurricane Ian on our Florida markets and completion of Sunseeker Resort, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on airline travel and the economy, liquidity issues resulting from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, restrictions imposed on us as a result of accepting grants and loans under the payroll support programs, an accident involving, or problems with, our aircraft, public perception of our safety, our reliance on our automated systems, our reliance on third parties to deliver aircraft under contract to us on a timely basis, risk of breach of security of personal data, volatility of fuel costs, labor issues and costs, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals as needed , the effect of economic conditions on leisure travel, debt covenants and balances, the ability to finance aircraft to be acquired, the ability to obtain necessary government approvals to implement the announced alliance with Viva Aerobus and to otherwise prepare to offer international service, terrorist attacks, risks inherent to airlines, our competitive environment, our reliance on third parties who provide facilities or services to us, the possible loss of key personnel, economic and other conditions in markets in which we operate, the ability to successfully develop a resort in Southwest Florida, governmental regulation, increases in maintenance costs and cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results.
Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.
Detailed financial information follows:
Allegiant Travel Company
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
OPERATING REVENUES:
Passenger
$ 516,476
$ 423,796
$ 391,222
21.9 %
32.0 %
Third party products
27,132
24,541
18,207
10.6
49.0
Fixed fee contracts
15,881
11,117
19,797
42.9
(19.8)
Other
836
15
7,283
NM
(88.5)
Total operating revenues
560,325
459,469
436,509
22.0
28.4
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Aircraft fuel
208,175
118,370
104,583
75.9
99.1
Salaries and benefits
137,336
125,799
107,586
9.2
27.7
Station operations
66,302
70,943
43,522
(6.5)
52.3
Depreciation and amortization
50,092
46,399
39,436
8.0
27.0
Maintenance and repairs
32,177
30,451
24,768
5.7
29.9
Sales and marketing
25,815
22,047
17,591
17.1
46.8
Aircraft lease rental
5,905
5,670
—
4.1
—
Other
30,292
22,379
26,907
35.4
12.6
Payroll Support Programs grant recognition
—
(49,210)
—
(100.0)
—
Special charges
35,142
332
—
NM
—
Total operating expenses
591,236
393,180
364,393
50.4
62.3
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(30,911)
66,289
72,116
(146.6)
(142.9)
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest expense
29,230
16,595
19,506
76.1
49.9
Interest income
(4,918)
(375)
(3,335)
NM
47.5
Capitalized interest
(4,296)
(401)
(903)
971.3
375.7
Loss on extinguishment of debt
5,012
—
—
—
—
Other, net
223
239
(57)
(6.7)
491.2
Total other expenses
25,251
16,058
15,211
57.2
66.0
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(56,162)
50,231
56,905
(211.8)
(198.7)
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
(9,703)
10,977
12,976
188.4
174.8
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ (46,459)
$ 39,254
$ 43,929
(218.4)
(205.8)
Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:
Basic
($2.58)
$2.18
$2.70
(218.3)
(195.6)
Diluted
($2.58)
$2.18
$2.70
(218.3)
(195.6)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
Basic
18,014
17,766
16,037
1.4
12.3
Diluted
18,014
17,767
16,039
1.4
12.3
(1)
The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.
NM Not meaningful
Allegiant Travel Company
Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change(1)
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
OPERATING STATISTICS
Total system statistics:
Passengers
4,359,417
3,872,651
3,806,369
12.6 %
14.5 %
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
4,450,595
4,441,201
3,888,400
0.2
14.5
Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(5)
13.28 ¢
8.85 ¢
9.37 ¢
50.1
41.7
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
4.68 ¢
2.67 ¢
2.69 ¢
75.3
74.0
Operating CASM, excluding fuel and Hurricane Ian
7.81 ¢
6.18 ¢
6.68 ¢
26.4
16.9
ASMs per gallon of fuel
82.4
82.5
80.3
(0.1)
2.6
Departures
29,432
30,663
27,707
(4.0)
6.2
Block hours
67,277
67,398
59,678
(0.2)
12.7
Average stage length (miles)
857
829
823
3.4
4.1
Average number of operating aircraft during period
115.1
105.6
87.6
9.0
31.4
Average block hours per aircraft per day
6.4
7.0
7.4
(8.6)
(13.5)
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
5,294
4,261
4,267
24.2
24.1
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
54,044
53,850
48,443
0.4
11.6
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 3.85
$ 2.20
$ 2.16
75.0
78.2
Scheduled service statistics:
Passengers
4,316,163
3,834,956
3,753,611
12.5
15.0
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
3,820,339
3,302,519
3,170,826
15.7
20.5
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
4,315,984
4,312,893
3,687,473
0.1
17.0
Load factor
88.5 %
76.6 %
86.0 %
11.9
2.5
Departures
28,436
29,593
26,238
(3.9)
8.4
Block hours
65,182
65,296
56,576
(0.2)
15.2
Average seats per departure
175.8
174.3
170.8
0.9
2.9
Yield (cents) (3)
6.92 ¢
6.04 ¢
6.42 ¢
14.6
7.8
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM)
12.60 ¢
10.40 ¢
11.10 ¢
21.2
13.5
Average fare - scheduled service(4)
$ 61.26
$ 52.05
$ 54.20
17.7
13.0
Average fare - air-related charges(4)
$ 58.40
$ 58.45
$ 50.03
(0.1)
16.7
Average fare - third party products
$ 6.29
$ 6.40
$ 4.85
(1.7)
29.7
Average fare - total
$ 125.95
$ 116.91
$ 109.08
7.7
15.5
Average stage length (miles)
860
834
824
3.1
4.4
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
52,491
52,249
46,038
0.5
14.0
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 3.84
$ 2.19
$ 2.17
75.3
77.0
Percent of sales through website during period
96.1 %
95.4 %
93.1 %
0.7
3.0
Other data:
Rental car days sold
364,481
366,407
482,944
(0.5)
(24.5)
Hotel room nights sold
71,205
66,626
99,991
6.9
(28.8)
(1)
Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change
(2)
Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles
(3)
Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis
(4)
Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path
(5)
2021 operating CASM includes the benefit from the government payroll support programs
Allegiant Travel Company
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
OPERATING REVENUES:
Passenger
$ 1,573,041
$ 1,124,237
$ 1,265,978
39.9 %
24.3 %
Third party products
77,399
61,164
53,557
26.5
44.5
Fixed fee contracts
38,186
23,943
42,859
59.5
(10.9)
Other
1,654
1,682
17,498
(1.7)
(90.5)
Total operating revenues
1,690,280
1,211,026
1,379,892
39.6
22.5
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Aircraft fuel
629,600
310,674
324,253
102.7
94.2
Salaries and benefits
411,027
365,655
340,589
12.4
20.7
Station operations
198,954
171,246
128,357
16.2
55.0
Depreciation and amortization
145,618
134,095
114,112
8.6
27.6
Maintenance and repairs
91,120
76,419
68,470
19.2
33.1
Sales and marketing
75,462
51,288
59,057
47.1
27.8
Aircraft lease rental
17,489
15,507
—
12.8
—
Other
83,137
55,655
73,756
49.4
12.7
Payroll Support Programs grant recognition
—
(202,181)
—
(100.0)
—
Special charges
35,426
2,924
—
NM
—
Total operating expenses
1,687,833
981,282
1,108,594
72.0
52.2
OPERATING INCOME
2,447
229,744
271,298
(98.9)
(99.1)
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest expense
73,518
50,103
58,531
46.7
25.6
Interest income
(7,909)
(1,338)
(10,038)
491.1
(21.2)
Capitalized interest
(7,594)
(401)
(3,444)
NM
120.5
Loss on extinguishment of debt
5,012
71
3,677
NM
36.3
Other, net
318
(164)
(41)
293.9
875.6
Total other expenses
63,345
48,271
48,685
31.2
30.1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(60,898)
181,473
222,613
(133.6)
(127.4)
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
(10,916)
40,323
51,017
127.1
121.4
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ (49,982)
$ 141,150
$ 171,596
(135.4)
(129.1)
Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:
Basic
($2.78)
$8.18
$10.55
(134.0)
(126.4)
Diluted
($2.78)
$8.18
$10.54
(134.0)
(126.4)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
Basic
17,985
17,005
16,037
5.8
12.1
Diluted
17,985
17,015
16,045
5.7
12.1
(1)
The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.
NM Not meaningful
Allegiant Travel Company
Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change(1)
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
OPERATING STATISTICS
Total system statistics:
Passengers
12,834,078
9,906,371
11,426,183
29.6 %
12.3 %
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
14,060,825
13,049,732
12,245,704
7.7
14.8
Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(5)
12.00 ¢
7.52 ¢
9.05 ¢
59.6
32.6
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
4.48 ¢
2.38 ¢
2.65 ¢
88.2
69.1
Operating CASM, excluding fuel and Hurricane Ian
7.27 ¢
5.14 ¢
6.40 ¢
41.4
13.6
ASMs per gallon of fuel
84.2
85.6
82.2
(1.6)
2.4
Departures
90,064
87,854
83,454
2.5
7.9
Block hours
212,403
197,581
187,829
7.5
13.1
Average stage length (miles)
885
852
858
3.9
3.1
Average number of aircraft during period
112.7
101.6
84.1
10.9
34.0
Average block hours per aircraft per day
6.9
7.1
8.2
(2.8)
(15.9)
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
5,294
4,261
4,267
24.2
24.1
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
167,070
152,464
148,980
9.6
12.1
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 3.77
$ 2.04
$ 2.18
84.8
72.9
Scheduled service statistics:
Passengers
12,736,268
9,838,512
11,307,004
29.5
12.6
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
11,646,212
8,657,151
9,964,948
34.5
16.9
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
13,716,838
12,739,769
11,800,788
7.7
16.2
Load factor
84.9 %
68.0 %
84.4 %
16.9
0.5
Departures
87,475
85,303
80,149
2.5
9.1
Block hours
206,868
192,481
180,674
7.5
14.5
Average seats per departure
175.7
173.8
171.0
1.1
2.7
Yield (cents) (3)
6.94 ¢
6.53 ¢
6.85 ¢
6.3
1.3
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM)
12.03 ¢
9.30 ¢
11.18 ¢
29.4
7.6
Average fare - scheduled service(4)
$ 63.44
$ 57.48
$ 60.40
10.4
5.0
Average fare - air-related charges(4)
$ 60.07
$ 56.79
$ 51.56
5.8
16.5
Average fare - third party products
$ 6.08
$ 6.22
$ 4.74
(2.3)
28.3
Average fare - total
$ 129.59
$ 120.49
$ 116.70
7.6
11.0
Average stage length (miles)
889
857
861
3.7
3.3
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
162,933
148,578
143,433
9.7
13.6
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 3.77
$ 2.03
$ 2.17
85.7
73.7
Percent of sales through website during period
96.2 %
94.3 %
93.4 %
1.9
2.8
Other data:
Rental car days sold
1,161,579
1,046,751
1,495,502
11.0
(22.3)
Hotel room nights sold
222,334
195,535
319,197
13.7
(30.3)
(1)
Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change
(2)
Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles
(3)
Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis
(4)
Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path
(5)
2021 operating CASM includes the benefit from the government payroll support programs
Summary Balance Sheet
Unaudited (millions)
September 30, 2022
December 31,
Percent
Unrestricted cash and investments
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 240.5
$ 363.4
(33.8) %
Short-term investments
761.4
819.5
(7.1)
Total unrestricted cash and investments
1,001.9
1,182.9
(15.3)
Debt
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations,
152.6
130.1
17.3
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current
1,840.0
1,612.5
14.1
Total debt
1,992.6
1,742.6
14.3
Debt, net of unrestricted cash and investments
990.7
559.7
77.0
Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity
1,189.0
1,223.6
(2.8)
EPS Calculation
The following table sets forth the computation of net income (loss) per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$ (46,459)
$ 39,254
$ (49,982)
$ 141,150
Less income allocated to participating securities
—
(573)
—
(2,028)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock
$ (46,459)
$ 38,681
$ (49,982)
$ 139,122
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
$ (2.58)
$ 2.18
$ (2.78)
$ 8.18
Weighted-average shares outstanding
18,014
17,766
17,985
17,005
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$ (46,459)
$ 39,254
$ (49,982)
$ 141,150
Less income allocated to participating securities
—
(573)
—
(2,027)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock
$ (46,459)
$ 38,681
$ (49,982)
$ 139,123
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$ (2.58)
$ 2.18
$ (2.78)
$ 8.18
Weighted-average shares outstanding (1)
18,014
17,766
17,985
17,005
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
—
103
—
121
Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under
18,014
17,869
17,985
17,126
Participating securities excluded under two-class method
—
(102)
—
(111)
Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under
18,014
17,767
17,985
17,015
(1)
Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Presentation
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
Net income excluding the Hurricane Ian special charge and the recognition bonus, net income (loss), and earnings (loss) per share excluding the Hurricane Ian special charge and the recognition bonus, and operating income excluding the Hurricane Ian special charge and the recognition bonus all eliminate the effect of a recognition bonus awarded despite not meeting internal profit-sharing targets. As such, these are non-GAAP financial measures.
EBITDA and EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special charge, as presented in this press release, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We also adjust EBITDA within this release to exclude the Hurricane Ian special charge and the recognition bonus. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with this definition may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA in the same manner.
We use EBITDA and EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special charge, to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe these presentations of EBITDA are relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and makes it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:
- EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;
- EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and
- other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of these EBITDA numbers to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which we believe is net income (loss). We believe the presentation of these EBITDA numbers is relevant and useful for investors because it allows them to better compare our results to other airlines.
In addition to EBITDA as defined above, we have included a separate EBITDA as defined by certain credit agreements. This measurement of EBITDA adjusts for Sunseeker net loss, stock compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, tax provision - in excess of cash paid, special non-recurring items, and other items.
The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income (loss), net loss, and net loss per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), net loss per share, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2022
Reconciliation of net (loss) excluding Hurricane Ian special charge
Net (loss) before income taxes as reported (GAAP)
$ (56.2)
$ (60.9)
Recognition bonus
9.3
26.1
Hurricane Ian special charge
35.0
35.0
Income (loss) before income taxes excluding Hurricane Ian special charge
(21.2)
(25.9)
Income (loss) before income taxes excluding recognition bonus and
(11.9)
0.2
Income tax (benefit) as reported (GAAP)
(9.7)
(10.9)
Income tax benefit excluding Hurricane Ian special charge
(3.7)
(4.6)
Income tax benefit excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special
(2.1)
—
Net income (loss) excluding Hurricane Ian special charge
(17.5)
(21.3)
Net income (loss) excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special
(9.8)
0.2
Diluted shares as reported (GAAP) (thousands)
18,014
17,985
(Loss) per share as reported (GAAP)
(2.58)
(2.78)
Earnings (loss) per share excluding Hurricane Ian special charge
(0.97)
(1.18)
Earnings (loss) per share excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian
(0.54)
0.01
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2022
Reconciliation of CASM and CASM excluding fuel, the Hurricane Ian
Operating expense as reported (GAAP)
$ 591.2
$ 1,687.8
Recognition bonus
(9.3)
(26.1)
Hurricane Ian special charge
(35.0)
(35.0)
Operating expense excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special
546.9
1,626.7
Fuel expense as reported
(208.2)
(629.6)
Operating expense excluding fuel, the Hurricane Ian special charge and
338.7
997.1
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
4,450,595
14,060,825
Operating expense per ASM as reported (CASM) (cents)
13.28 ¢
12.00 ¢
Operating expense CASM, excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian
12.29 ¢
11.57 ¢
Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)
8.60 ¢
7.52 ¢
Operating CASM, excluding fuel, the Hurricane Ian special charge and
7.61 ¢
7.09 ¢
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2022
Reconciliation of operating income excluding the Hurricane Ian
Operating income (loss) as reported (GAAP)
$ (30.9)
$ 2.4
Recognition bonus
9.3
26.1
Hurricane Ian special charge
35.0
35.0
Operating income excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special
$ 13.4
$ 63.5
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2022
Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to EBITDA as defined by
Net (loss)
$ (46.5)
$ (50.0)
Interest expense, net
20.0
58.0
Income tax (benefit)
(9.7)
(10.9)
Depreciation and amortization
50.1
145.6
Loss on debt extinguishment
5.0
5.0
Consolidated EBITDA (1)
$ 18.9
147.7
Adjusting items as defined per credit agreements (2)
88.0
215.2
EBITDA as defined by certain credit agreements (1)
$ 106.9
$ 362.9
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2022
Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to EBITDA, excluding
Consolidated EBITDA (1)
$ 18.9
$ 147.7
Recognition bonus
9.3
26.1
Hurricane Ian special charge
35.0
35.0
EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special charge (1)
$ 63.2
$ 208.8
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP figure
(2)
Adjusting items include the following: Sunseeker net loss, including the Hurricane Ian special charge, stock compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, tax provision - in excess of cash paid, and other special non-recurring items
