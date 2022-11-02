BMO Financial Group Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 7.00 Percent

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today announced that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 6.25 percent to 7.00 percent, effective November 3, 2022.

BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.

