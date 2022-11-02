Commvault Decreases Gap in Data Governance, Risk, and Compliance with Metallic® File & Object Archive

Company's foray into Archive as a Service market offers trusted, cost-effective, scalable, and immutable data protection

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced a new approach to data protection with the launch of Metallic® File & Object Archive, a Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) solution designed to lower storage costs, while cost-effectively transforming how organizations navigate the world of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC).

Global and industry GRC-related regulations are constantly changing, creating gaps in an organization's ability to manage data across live and backup sources, resulting in a lack of visibility and insights, data sprawl, and greater opportunities for data vulnerabilities. Coupled with major shortages in IT staff and strict budget constraints, organizations are struggling, using multiple solutions to meet compliance guidelines and keep their data protected.

"When you look at the sheer numbers and cost models for data compliance and protection over the long term, it's clear that throwing more high-performance storage at the problem won't make it go away," said Johnny Yu, research manager at IDC. "Archiving needs to be considered not just for the inherent time and cost savings over the long term, but also as an air-gapped solution in an enterprise's overall data resilience strategy."

Announced at Commvault Connections 2022 and available next quarter, Metallic File & Object Archive directly addresses the need for deep insights into critical data with archive modeling delivered as SaaS with air gapped protection. It is a comprehensive solution for cost-effective data placement leveraging data insights, access controls, tagging, metadata search, audit trails, and reports to help manage compliance needs over a large amount of unstructured data. The result is a lower cost solution that helps reduce the risk of non-compliance.

With predictable cost modeling, actionable data insights, flexible bring your own storage options, and compliance-ready operations, Metallic File & Object Archive enables organizations to lower costs, meet compliance needs, and reduce management overhead with the simplicity of SaaS.

