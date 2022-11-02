Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2022.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2022, was $1,032,230 or $1.15 per common share.  This compares to $654,692 or $0.73 per common share for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of 57.7%.  The increase in net earnings for the third quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in interest income on investments of $489,000.  Net interest income increased $459,000 for the third quarter 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.  This was mainly due to the increase in interest income on investments, which is attributed to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $54,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits versus a year ago.

Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2022 was $2,852,083 or $3.18 per common share.  This compares to $2,291,330 or $2.56 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 24.5% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.  Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings YTD September 30, 2022 were $2,685,083 or $2.99 per share.

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $533.0 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 6.7%.  Total loans were $291.1 million and total deposits were $488.4 million as of September 30, 2022.  This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021.  As of September 30, 2022, total loans decreased 2.3% and total deposits decreased 6.0% versus December 31, 2021.  The decrease in total deposits and total assets is due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits.  Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $30.54 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021.  The decrease in book value per share during the year was due to the recording of unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted "we were very pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date results.  Earnings are substantially improved over the comparable periods and reflect the outstanding efforts of our team members in the day to day execution of our strategic plan."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office.  In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












9/30/2022


12/31/2021





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$          50,506,172


$           85,774,514



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

161,449,262


162,165,152



Other investment

473,000


247,400



Mortgage loans held for sale

721,050


1,212,617










Loans, net of unearned income

295,671,869


302,523,687



Allowance for loan loss

(4,549,277)


(4,542,292)




Loans, net

291,122,592


297,981,395










Premises and equipment

7,862,995


8,602,518



Other assets

20,829,860


15,158,402




Total Assets

$        532,964,932


$         571,141,998








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$        488,440,786


$         519,693,969



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

5,000,000


--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,812,406


9,794,445



Dividends payable

--


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,349,083


2,320,963




Total Liabilities

505,602,276


531,809,377









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,795,900


1,795,076



Restricted Stock

(70,523)


(38,311)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,176,342


4,159,822



Retained earnings

35,493,159


33,268,328



Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives

(14,032,222)


147,706




Total Stockholder's Equity

27,362,656


39,332,621











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$        532,964,932


$         571,141,998











Book Value Per Share

$                   30.54


$                    43.88

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












9/30/2022


9/30/2021





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$          10,157,749


$           11,358,766



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

576,141


517,609




Treasuries & Agencies

1,178,880


610,697




Corporate

284,505


251,273



Federal funds sold & other

311,793


65,700





12,509,068


12,804,045









Interest Expense:






Deposits

507,950


783,570



Other

472,330


467,962



Total Interest Expense

980,280


1,251,532











Net interest income

11,528,788


11,552,513









Provision for loan losses

--


235,500










Net income after provision for loan losses

11,528,788


11,317,013









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

486,663


332,215



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

218,227


(64,151)



Securities gains (losses), net

749


172,312



Mortgage banking income

863,766


1,662,571



SBA loan related income

985,214


155,713



Commissions on investment sales

100,484


163,080



Other

1,225,014


1,055,703



Total noninterest income

3,880,117


3,477,442









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

6,867,311


6,867,084



Occupancy

891,742


1,049,283



Other operating

3,952,804


4,000,890



Total noninterest expense

11,711,857


11,917,257











Income before provision for income taxes

3,697,048


2,877,198









Provision for income taxes

844,965


585,868











Net Income

$            2,852,083


$             2,291,330











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074


895,662




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823


895,662




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     3.18


$                      2.56

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD












9/30/2022


9/30/2021





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$            3,534,167


$             3,618,485



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

188,176


163,671




Treasuries & Agencies

553,324


249,781




 Corporate

94,766


92,651



Federal funds sold & other

184,664


25,746





4,555,096


4,150,335









Interest Expense:






Deposits

178,823


236,938



Other

160,356


155,988



Total Interest Expense

339,179


392,926











Net interest income

4,215,916


3,757,409









Provision for loan losses

--


--










Net income after provision for loan losses

4,215,916


3,757,409









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

163,274


117,081



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

--


(27,690)



Securities gains (losses), net

749


--



Mortgage banking income

246,891


459,902



SBA loan related income

169,851


37,168



Commissions on investment sales

38,849


23,738



Other

412,861


306,231



Total noninterest income

1,032,476


916,430









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,304,341


2,221,805



Occupancy

283,741


387,877



Other operating

1,334,835


1,256,915



Total noninterest expense

3,922,917


3,866,597











Income before provision for income taxes

1,325,475


807,242









Provision for income taxes

293,244


152,550











Net Income

$            1,032,230


$                654,692











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074


895,662




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823


895,662




QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     1.15


$                      0.73

