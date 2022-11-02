PENNCREST School District Expands ZeroEyes' A.I.-Based Gun Detection Platform Deployment to All Campuses

Following Early Success, ZeroEyes to Be Implemented Across Full Pennsylvania District

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution will be deployed across the entire PENNCREST School District in Crawford County, Pennsylvania. This marks an expansion of the district's original February 2022 deployment from three to six schools, following positive early reception.

"The Uvalde shooting raised the concerns of many parents in our district, especially because we are a geographically large school district in a rural part of Pennsylvania where improving law enforcement response time is critical," said Dr. Timothy S. Glasspool, Superintendent, PENNCREST School District. "ZeroEyes has been proven to improve response time dramatically, which is crucial for saving lives in active shooter situations. We consider their proactive technology to be an indispensable part of our layered security solution, and furthermore, their professionalism, expertise and efficiency have been second to none."

Layered on top of a school's existing IP security cameras, ZeroEyes' proprietary software identifies brandished guns instantaneously and alerts school administrators, safety personnel, and local law enforcement within 3 to 5 seconds. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists monitor every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on active shooter incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon, and real-time location. Furthermore, ZeroEyes' A.I. does not record, store, or share videos or images of students or others, ensuring that privacy is maintained.

PENNCREST is a mid-sized public school district located in Northwest Pennsylvania. It encompasses 408 acres and consists of six schools: three K-6 elementary schools and three 7-12 high schools. The district was founded in the 1970s through a merger of the Saegertown, Randolph-East Mead, and Cambridge Springs school systems. The name "PENNCREST" is derived from the words Pennsylvania, Cambridge Springs, Randolph, East Mead, Saegertown, and Townville.

"School districts like PENNCREST are not just our customers; they are our partners in making the world a safer and better place to live," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "PENNCREST is proof that a school can be 'rural' while still being on the cutting edge of security technology. We applaud Superintendent Glasspool and the other district decision-makers for their commitment to protecting students and faculty proactively against gun-related violence."

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEAL team leaders that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its A.I. to be the most comprehensive and superior gun detection technology on the market. It has been implemented in 19 states across public K-12 districts to protect students and staff.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

