SBS PRESENTS FREE CONCERT FOR TAMPA LISTENERS OF NEW HISPANIC STATION WSUN-FM

Latin Music Icon Romeo Santos

Delights Full-Capacity Crowd at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 13,000 fans of WSUN-FM (El Zol 97.1) in Tampa were on hand last Saturday to see the "King of Bachata", Romeo Santos, perform his greatest hits as well as a selection of songs from his new album "Fórmula, Vol. 3" as the Amalie Arena was full to capacity for the unprecedented music event.

Romeo Santos (PRNewswire)

But best of all, the concert was totally FREE for all attendees, courtesy of El Zol 97.1, Tampa's new Hispanic radio competitor, an SBS owned-and-operated FM facility.

"For the first time in its 40-year history, SBS undertook to produce a FREE arena concert as part of the kickoff of its debut El Zol format in Tampa. Listeners simply had to listen to the station to win their tickets", commented Alessandra Alarcon, the President of SBS Entertainment."We're thrilled to have presented this unique gift to the people of Tampa!"

The evening was a resounding success for all involved, including sponsors ATT and Ron Barceló, as well as the star of the evening, Romeo Santos, who posted backstage videos thanking his fans and SBS and declaring, "This was an amazing concert and a great kickoff to my tour!"

But most especially, it was a magical evening for El Zol's listeners and their families and friends who travelled from as far away as Miami, Alabama, New York City and Los Angeles to experience this one-of-a-kind musical evening. The concert was co-produced by SBS and LaMusica App.

UP NEXT: Another FREE concert for the listeners of WPYO-FM, (El Zol 95.3) in Orlando, featuring Reggaeton sensation Rauw Alejandro, on November 20th at the Amway Arena.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, Tampa, Orlando and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Romeo Santos at the Amalie Arena (PRNewswire)

