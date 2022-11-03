Auric Capital Partners Expands Team With Appointment of John Abbate as Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auric Capital Partners, an independent financial solutions firm led by a team of experienced advisors and a partner in the Sanctuary Wealth network, is expanding its team with the addition of John Abbate, as Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer.

(PRNewswire)

"Our primary rationale for creating Auric Capital Partners was to be able to do more for our clients, and the creation of this new position is in conjunction with that goal," said Luke McKelvy, CIMA®, Partner, Managing Director, Operations, Auric Capital Partners. "Holistic, long range financial planning is the bedrock of what we do to help clients realize their goals, and John will be responsible for implementing all the facets of the financial plans we create for clients."

"Having John on our team will bring tremendous benefits to our clients," says Michael Mittman, CEPA, CFA, CPWA®, Partner, Managing Director, Advisory, Auric Capital Partners. "We've never had someone whose primary focus was to get deep into the weeds with clients and really dig into every aspect of their financial lives. We're excited about welcoming John to the team, not just because of his extensive experience, but because he shares our values and is committed to acting with integrity and always putting clients' needs at the forefront."

Prior to joining Auric, John Abbate was Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Merrill Lynch. Starting at Merrill Lynch in 1998, John also served in a number of management and training leadership roles. John holds both the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. as well as the widely respected Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, awarded by the CFA Institute. John graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Economics and from the Executive MBA program, with honors, at the University of Southern California. John is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Orange County.

"I feel truly fortunate to be joining Auric Capital Partners at this stage of the firm's development," adds John Abbate, Chief Planning Officer, Auric Capital Partners. "I look forward to working with the partners to contribute to Auric's continued growth. My goal is to be our clients' go-to guy and to coordinate the interaction with their attorneys, CPAs, business managers, or other advisors."

About Auric Capital Partners

Auric Capital Partners (auriccapital.com) is an independent financial solutions firm with offices in Orange County, California and Denver, Colorado. The firm is led by a team of experienced advisors who help smart successful people make wise decisions. Auric Capital Partners works to remove the stress of financial decision making by educating our clients, simplifying the challenges they face, and identifying sound solutions that make sense for how they want to live.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

646 838 5442

mmorales@jconnelly.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth