Burns & Levinson Represents Syrinx Consulting in Sale to DeWinter Group

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson represented Boston-based Syrinx Consulting, a provider of high-end software development and technology staffing solutions, in its sale to DeWinter Group, a Silicon Valley-based provider of finance & accounting and technology staffing and recruitment and a portfolio company of New Heritage Capital. The acquisition closed on September 30, 2022.

As a leading provider of high-end software development and technology staffing solutions, Syrinx has built a strong reputation in the marketplace since its founding in 1998 through a relentless focus on sourcing high quality, hard-to-find candidates with specialized skillsets across programming languages, including .NET, Python, Java, and SQL. The company also produces a podcast called "Underserved," which hosts leaders and visionaries from across the technology industry.

The deal team was led by Burns & Levinson partners Josef Volman, who co-chairs the firm's Business Law Group, and Caitlin Barrett, with support from partners Evelyn Haralampu and Paul Mastrocola along with associates Lauren Barrett and Naveed Cheraghchi.

"It was an honor to work with Syrinx and the entire management team on this important deal for the company. It was particularly rewarding because I have worked with co-founder and CEO Andrew Gelina for over 20 years, from drafting his first shareholder agreement, to supporting the company's impressive growth over the years, to reaching this pivotal next stage of growth," said Volman. "DeWinter Group is an ideal partner for Syrinx and I am excited to see the success they are going to achieve together."

"Joe, Caitlin and the entire Burns & Levinson team helped us navigate through multiple complex issues to complete this transformative transaction for our company. Their knowledge of our business combined with their vast expertise in middle market M&A made them truly invaluable," said Andrew Gelina, CEO of Syrinx. "We appreciate their advice and guidance, and are thankful to have had them by our side for so long."

About Syrinx Consulting

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Greater Boston, Syrinx is leading provider of software development talent. For 20+ years, Syrinx has sourced hard-to-find engineers and developers with extensive experience building software and working with the latest technologies. For more information visit: www.syrinx.com

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

