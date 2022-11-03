Gen.G and TGR Foundation Held Two Week-Long Camps for Youth To Get a Crash Course of Working in Gaming & Esports

Orange County Students Had the Opportunity to Learn Key Insights about Gaming and Esports from Leading Industry Veterans

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to expose students to gaming education and career pathways, global esports organization Gen.G and TGR Foundation hosted two after-school camps in Anaheim, CA at the TGR Learning Lab. The camps were designed for middle school and high school students to focus on career exploration within the gaming space and strengthen their understanding of the esports ecosystem.

"At Gen.G, we've always held education in a high regard and want to make sure that the future of our industry is fully equipped to enter the space," said Kahlil Keys, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Gen.G. "Just seeing the eager faces of all these kids even brought me back to my younger days of just learning about the wonder of esports and even how I could get into the industry."

During the camp, students participated in a flipped classroom style learning environment where students learn from each other as much as corporate speakers from the industry. They also had access to other TGR Foundation programs offered at the TGR Learning Lab, which recently relaunched with new classroom and workspace designs, industry-level technology, Lenovo laptops and academic support resources including tutors and training.

"The camps provided our students with relevant exposure to an exciting, growing industry. The interactions with Gen.G's guest speakers and access to real-life technology provided tools and resources they need to figure out how they want to place themselves in the gaming world," said John Lee, Vice President of Programs and Education at TGR Foundation. "Our goal is to provide opportunities for students to be future ready for whatever they want to do in life."

Through the camps, students were exposed to the various aspects and career opportunities of the gaming industry, hearing from industry representatives Joseph Baek, executive director and education initiatives for Gen.G, Yugina Yun, senior manager of education partnerships at Gen.G along with esports insiders Billy Sprout and Spencer Louie.

In addition to the camps, Gen. G. collaborated with TGR Foundation to host a virtual game exploration career panel and an experiential activation at its inaugural Community Fest. With a commitment to helping students find their passions and creating classroom-to-career connections, TGR Foundation and Gen.G. are proud to provide unique and meaningful opportunities for students.

