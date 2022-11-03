ICHNOS SCIENCES DATA SELECTED FOR PRESENTATION AT THE 64TH ASH ANNUAL MEETING

Four presentations on three oncology assets, including an oral session on ISB 2001, Ichnos' first TREATTM trispecific (BCMAxCD38xCD3) antibody

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative multispecific immune cell engager antibodies in oncology, today announced that four abstracts highlighting data on its pipeline assets have been selected for presentation at the upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The meeting will be held December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

These abstracts highlight three assets – ISB 1342, ISB 1442 and ISB 2001 – two of which are currently in Phase 1 clinical studies in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The data to be presented will discuss the potential of the company's proprietary BEAT® platform1 and its growing momentum toward providing curative therapies that may extend and improve lives.

"Our work is grounded in the notion that cure is possible and the understanding that there is room for novel thinking in the pursuit of effective, disease-centric therapies for oncology," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ichnos Sciences. "Ichnos is focused on harnessing the power of the immune system in the fight against cancer, and we are pleased to have been selected to present data supporting this approach at the ASH Annual Meeting."

More information about the presentations is detailed below:

The full ASH 2022 Annual Meeting abstracts are available for review at: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts

About Ichnos Sciences Inc.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT® technology platform and pioneering teams, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

For more information, visit IchnosSciences.com .

1 BEAT®: B ispecific E ngagement by A ntibodies based on the T CR

